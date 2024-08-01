Joan Collins, 91, turns heads on luxurious yacht in Bardot top and seriously chic hat

Joan Collins' current holiday wardrobe is proof that the legendary star has nailed glamorous dressing.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actress shared a sneak peek inside her trip to the sunny shores of St Tropez, France. In her envy-inducing update, Joan included numerous pictures and video snippets from her luxurious yachting trip – and her outfits were the epitome of chic.

© Instagram Joan was all smiles as she holidayed in St Tropez

One beaming snap showed the 91-year-old with her arms raised in the air as she reclined on a deck chair. Joan oozed Hollywood glamour in a cream swimsuit which she wore layered beneath a trendy waistcoat and a pair of shorts.

As for accessories, she elevated her boating outfit with a pair of square sunglasses in white and a chunky crucifix necklace. The Infamous author wore her brunette locks secured in a headscarf and added a slick of hot pink lipstick for a dose of Barbiecore.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Joan Collins dances in swimsuit during lavish holiday

Aside from leaning into the timeless creamy hues, Joan also experimented with bold colours. Embracing the blue of the ocean, the star could also be seen rocking a playful Bardot-style top emblazoned with painterly splashes of marine blue.

© Instagram The star was joined by her husband Percy Gibson

She teamed her statement top with a matching blue-and-white headscarf, a pair of white shorts and her trusty visor.

Joan appeared in her element as she made a splash in the Mediterranean. She was joined by her husband Percy Gibson who looked dapper rocking a paisley printed shirt and sporty sunglasses.

"A fabulous day with fabulous friends on a fabulous boat! Thank you Joyce Reuben!" she noted in her caption.

Her post sparked a sweet fan reaction, with followers quickly commenting in their droves. "Joan darling you are the epitome of glamour!" wrote one, while a second remarked: "You're an absolute icon... love you and your style," and a third chimed in: "How are you just so fabulous all of the time?"

© Getty Images The couple wed in 2002

Lovebirds Joan and Percy found love in 2000 and later tied the knot in 2002 in a ceremony at Claridge's Hotel in London.

"Percy is the most honorable man I've ever met," Joan told PEOPLE shortly after they tied the knot. "He's so much his own person and extremely secure in his own skin."

© Getty Images Percy is Dame Joan's fifth husband

They later renewed their vows at the Hotel Bel Air in Los Angeles in March 2009.

Meanwhile, during a chat with HELLO! Magazine in 2015, Joan divulged: "It is my fifth marriage, and my happiest, and last. Percy is wonderful, he's my soul mate. That doesn't mean we don't bicker, but we are very understanding of each other."