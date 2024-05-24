Elizabeth Hurley wows in plunging bikini alongside Joan Collins for special milestone

Joan Collins turned 91 on Thursday and to mark the occasion, her close friend, Elizabeth Hurley shared a touching video tribute featuring a slew of photos of the pair together.

The actresses have been close friends for years and also worked on the 2015 TV show, The Royals together, where Joan played Elizabeth's mother. In honour of the Dynasty star's big day, Elizabeth put together a fabulous video of their best moments. See the clip below.

"Happy Birthday to the glorious @joancollinsdbe Joan is both brilliant and beautiful in equal measures," Elizabeth wrote.

One fabulous image in the video saw the Gossip Girl actress donning a plunging beige bikini and matching crocheted kaftan, beaming alongside Joan who looked effortlessly glamorous in a blue tropical print kaftan and white sun hat.

Elizabeth and Joan have been friends for years

Joan has had quite the birthday week, as on Monday, she headed to the Chelsea Flower Show alongside her adoring husband, Percy Gibson.

It comes as no surprise that Joan looked simply resplendent for the summery occasion, donning white trousers and a matching blouse over which she wore a light pink jacket and oversized sun hat in the same shade.

© Getty Images Joan stepped out at the Chelsea Flower show alongside her husband Percy

Keeping the theme of her look all things 'flower show', she added a large white flower to the breast of her jacket and slipped on a pair of cork wedges to complete her ensemble.

As for her glam for the day, the soap opera actress wore her dark tresses back in a low ponytail and added a slick of vibrant pink lipstick to punctuate her look. Meanwhile, Joan added brushes of rosy blusher and gorgeous pearly pink nail polish.

"What a wonderful English event today, sunshine, flowers and friends. Just perfect at the #Chelsea #Flower #Show," she wrote alongside the photo.

Joan also caught up with Bruno Tonioli at the iconic event

She was also pictured alongside former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli, who looked chic in a pale blue suit. She added: "Some more pictures from yesterday’s glorious Chelsea flower show… always good to see the irrepressible @brunotonioliofficial."

"You always look fabulous Joan x," one fan penned. A second adding: "Beautiful hat Joan. You look terrific as always [heart eyes emoji]."

Joan and Percy couldn't be more in love and tied the knot back in February 2002.

The couple first crossed paths in 2000 during a play Joan was leading, and Percy was producing.

Talking about her marriage, she previously told the Daily Mirror "It is the fifth time lucky. I’ve been feeling that for years. He’s a wonderful, kind, truly good man. He’s my accomplice and my best friend. Plus, he’s extremely handsome – and he just gets better and better."