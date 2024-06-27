Halle Berry, 57, welcomes new family members in adorable post

Halle Berry has welcomed the newest members of her family—two adorable kittens named Boots and Coco.

The 57-year-old actress shared the heartwarming news with her fans on Instagram, introducing the charming felines she recently discovered in her backyard.

Halle's announcement came with a series of endearing snaps, showcasing her new furry companions and the story of how they came into her life.

In the caption, Halle revealed that she stumbled upon a family of cats on her property, leading her to take action to ensure their well-being.

"Introducing Boots and Coco!" she began. "I found these two little fur babies in my yard along with their two siblings and their mom! I got the mommy spayed and released her back in my yard, and she's now our outdoor cat. The other two babies have found a forever home, and these two are our new lovies. It's a full house over here!"

The post included a delightful image of Halle cradling Boots and Coco, followed by a picture of the entire litter huddled together outside. The mother cat also made an appearance, enjoying a bowl of water left out for her.

Boots, Coco, and their mother join Halle’s household, already home to two dogs, Jax and Ro.

Halle is also the mother to two children Nahla Ariela, 16, and son Maceo-Robert, 10, she shares with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

In 2019 she told InStyle that she "loved being pregnant" and "probably would have had five children" if she had "started earlier."

The addition of these new family members brings even more joy and activity to the Berry residence.

This adoption comes nearly 20 years after Halle famously portrayed the titular role in the 2004 film Catwoman.

Although the movie was a box office disappointment, Halle’s portrayal has since gained a cult following. In 2021, when Zoe Kravitz was cast as Catwoman for the 2022 film The Batman, Halle received a wave of nostalgic praise from fans.

Despite the initial reception of Catwoman, Halle has always maintained a positive outlook on the experience.

The movie, directed by French filmmaker Pitof and featuring stars like Sharon Stone and Alex Borstein, was critically panned and financially underwhelming, failing to recoup its budget at the global box office. Halle herself was awarded a Razzie for worst actress but displayed her good sportsmanship by attending the ceremony to accept the dubious honor in person.

She humorously held up her Razzie trophy alongside the Oscar she had won three years earlier for Monster's Ball, declaring with mock emotion, "I never in my life thought I would be up here winning a Razzie!"

Reflecting on her career during a 2018 speech at a New York Women In Communication event, Halle highlighted the unexpected benefits of starring in Catwoman.

According to Glamour, she shared, "For one thing, I made a load of money that changed my life."

Despite warnings from those around her, who feared the film would damage her career, Halle followed her intuition. "Everybody around me said: 'Girl, don't do it. It's going to be the death of you. It's going to end your career.' But guess what I did? I followed my intuition and I did a movie called Catwoman and it bombed miserably," she recounted.