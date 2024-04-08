Halle Berry puts toned beach body on display in plunging black swimsuit

Halle Berry sparked up some serious sun envy on Monday with a new photo from her getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, including some time by the pool.

The actress, 57, took to her Instagram with a stunning shot of herself getting her tan on in a black plunging swimsuit with button detailing across the neckline.

She paired the suit with a black short robe, sunglasses, and a straw hat, leaving her legs out to soak up the rays and going fresh-faced. "Why limit happy to an hour?" she captioned her snap, crediting her home the trip, Nobu Los Cabos.

Recommended video You may also like Halle Berry wows in swimsuit video to celebrate her birthday

Fans adored her new photo, leaving comments like: "So In love with you," and: "Bella Berry...time is on your side!" plus: "The Queen always shines at any time," as well as: "You look great as usual queen!!"

Earlier in the week, Halle revealed that she was on a sweet family vacation, even taking to social media to share that she was so swept up by time with her loved ones she forgot to share a post on Easter.

She wrote: "I cannot even believe I missed wishing you all a Happy Easter! We've been on a family vacation and way too caught up with the bunnies!"

© Instagram Halle shared a swimsuit photo from her vacation to Mexico

Health and fitness has always been top of Halle's list of priorities. Prior to taking off for Mexico, the Oscar-winning actress appeared alongside First Lady Dr. Jill Biden for Propper Daley's fourth "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" summit, talking women's health and, more specifically, menopause.

MORE: Halle Berry gets emotional about menopause, sexuality in candid essay

Halle has been open about her experiences with the condition before, and shared at the summit the odd way she discovered she was perimenopausal.

© Instagram Halle Berry shares a selfie from her vacation to Mexico

"First of all, my ego told me that I was going to skip [perimenopause]," she shared. "I'm in great shape. I'm healthy. I managed to get myself off of insulin and manage my diabetes since I'm 20 years old. So that makes one think, oh, I can handle menopause. I'm going to skip that whole thing. I was so uneducated about it at that time."

SEE: Halle Berry looks incredibly youthful as she goes shirtless in new racy photo

However, she recalled that once after intercourse with "man of my dreams" Van Hunt, she experienced an excruciating pain and went right to the doctor.

"I run to my gynecologist and I say, 'Oh my God, what's happening?' It was terrible," Halle remembered, explaining that she wanted to share her story so candidly in the hopes that it would help others. "He said, 'You have the worst case of herpes I've ever seen.' I'm like, 'Herpes? I don't have herpes!'"

MORE: Halle Berry looks incredible in lacy lingerie in celebratory photo

However, after taking an STD test with Van, and both testing negative, she realized that it wasn't herpes at all. "I realize after the fact, that is a symptom of perimenopause."

© Getty Images "That's when I knew, 'Oh my gosh, I've got to use my platform. I have to use all of who I am, and I have to start making a change and a difference for other women.'"

"My doctor had no knowledge and didn't prepare me. That's when I knew, 'Oh my gosh, I've got to use my platform. I have to use all of who I am, and I have to start making a change and a difference for other women.'"

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.