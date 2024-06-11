Halle Berry suffers extreme wardrobe mishap in hilarious BTS footage you can't miss

Halle Berry was left begging for someone to cut her out of her latest designer outfit when she got stuck trying to take it off.

In a hilarious moment captured on camera and which she shared on Instagram, Halle howled with laughter but also horror as the too-tight ensemble became wedged around her bust.

As her stylist, Lindsay Flores, attempted to remove it from her body the John Wick actress became convinced they were going to have to rip the garment.

WATCH: Halle Berry gets stuck in designer outfit in desperate BTS moment

She shouted: "Get this baby off," as she twisted her body every which way to release herself. "We might have to cut this [expletive]off," she added.

In the video below, Halle exposed herself to her team and confessed she was suffering for fashion as the top was eventually yanked from her body.

© Getty Images Halle normally exudes glamor

"Bad and Booshy back at it slaving for fashion! @iamlindsayflores," she captioned the post as celebrities and fans weighed in on the moment.

Viola Davis commented: "Man this video makes me feel GOOD!!!!!!I feel seen," and someone else quipped: "This is the most human thing that relates to all of us I've ever seen on social media. I love you."

© Instagram Halle defies her age

Many of her followers thanks Halle for being so down-to-earth and laughing off the awkward moment.

From the looks of Halle on the red carpet before her dressing room mishap, you wouldn't have predicted what was to come.

She looked radiant in the Anna Quan corseted ensemble and proudly shared a video of herself strutting her stuff in it.

At 57, Halle stays fit with a grueling workout schedule and regimen of probiotics and supplements.

© Getty Images Halle takes care of herself

In 2023, she opened up about the aging process and said during an Instagram live: "Let me tell you, I am aging. But I’m going down fighting. I'm going to accept that aging, I'm going to keep doing all my supplements."

Halle - who is also Chief Communication Officer for Pendulum, a probiotic company - added that she "loves" the products she endorses.

© Getty Images She's not short of a show-stopping appearance

"I'm pretty much a pharmacy," joked Berry, who avoids processed sugar due to her diabetes diagnosis. "I think that's helped me over the years, actually, as well. Having that disease has actually made me healthier than many people that I actually know, because I’ve always been very mindful of that."