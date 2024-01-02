Halle Berry, 57, looks incredible in lacy lingerie in celebratory photo

Halle Berry recently took to Instagram to wish her followers a Happy New Year. The 57-year-old star, celebrated for her role in Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, shared a stunning photo showcasing her incredible figure.

In the image, Halle was dressed in a black lace onesie that accentuated her chest, slim waistline, and toned legs.

She elevated the ensemble with a gold-tailored blazer that subtly complemented her outfit without overshadowing it.

Adding to her allure were sky-high black heels that further elongated her figure, as she posed confidently in a small gold elevator.

Her caption, "Heelllllloooooo 2024!", was a brief yet spirited greeting for her nearly nine million followers.

© Instagram Halle Berry stuns in lace lingerie

The photo was a flashback from her appearance at The Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, earlier in December, where she had paired the gold blazer with slacks on the carpet.

Last month, Halle reflected on her historic Oscars win in 2002, when she became the first African-American woman to receive the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Monster's Ball.

© Instagram Halle Berry looked gorgeous in her lingerie-clad desert photo

In an interview with Variety, Halle expressed her regret that this milestone hadn't marked a significant turning point for black actresses in the industry.

"It's been 21 years now and no one else like me has walked through that door. That is a great sadness because I felt that night meant something," she said, highlighting the slow progress in Hollywood's inclusivity.

© Instagram Halle Berry posted on Instagram

However, Halle acknowledged some positive changes in the industry over the years. She noted that while awards are significant, they aren't the only measure of success.

"We are working in the industry in a way we never worked, so there has been change and it did matter," she added.

© Getty Images Halle Berry at the 95th Academy Awards

In 2014, Halle launched her production company, 606 Films, which she believes has helped to 'move the needle' in Hollywood.

Through her company, she has been able to create opportunities, develop ideas into screenplays, and collaborate with producers of her choice. This venture has been instrumental in her continued influence and success in the industry.

Halle also emphasized that a lack of awards should not diminish the hard work and talent of other black actresses.

In a conversation with the New York Times, she expressed that success and progress in the arts shouldn't solely be judged by awards.

"Awards are the icing on the cake...but does that mean that if we don't get the exceptionally excellent nod, that we were not great, and we're not successful, and we're not changing the world with our art, and our opportunities aren't growing?" she questioned, advocating for a broader perspective on achievement and recognition in the film industry.

