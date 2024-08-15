Age-defying Elizabeth Hurley, 59, shows off bombshell curves as she poses in racy bikini from lavish garden in Hereford mega-mansion

Elizabeth Hurley is no stranger to a daring bikini, and on Wednesday, the Austin Powers actress was a vision as she showed off her bombshell curves in a fabulous string bikini.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 59-year-old model flaunted her stunning figure in a gorgeous black two-piece as she frolicked in what appeared to be her sprawling country garden in Herefordshire, England.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley exercises in sweeping gardens at her home

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Fun in the sun," alongside a pink heart emoji.

Elizabeth oozed confidence in the skimpy bikini, posing with her hands in her flowing brunette tresses, which were styled in picture-perfect waves.

© Instagram Elizabeth Hurley wearing a black string bikini

Completing her look, the star slipped on a pair of ultra-glamorous sunglasses. While the shades obscured most of her face, what could be seen of her makeup was simply flawless: pink lip gloss and warm honey bronzer.

Friends and fans went wild in the comments. "Absolute perfection," one wrote. A second added: "I read the definition of a timeless beauty, and it said Elizabeth Hurley." Meanwhile, a third commented: "It blows my mind how beautiful you remain; you're more beautiful now than you ever were!"

Elizabeth's glorious £6 million home, where she is pictured, is like something from a fairytale.

© Instagram Elizabeth loves her countryside life with her son

The massive property features 13 bedrooms, five bathrooms, 12 stables, a tennis court, and a coach house. With so much space, it seems like the gardens are her favourite place to relax.

She told HELLO! during the pandemic: "Secretly, I'd much rather be gardening than doing anything else. I've been outside doing things for at least five hours a day."

"My brother bought me a set of what he calls 'lady tools,' which are lightweight. I have my own shed with all my tools in it, and woe betide anyone else who uses them. Otherwise, I think I'm okay with everything."

Speaking to Liz Earle Wellbeing, Elizabeth admitted: "I loathe being in London on weekends and always try to go home to Herefordshire."