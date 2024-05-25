Elizabeth Hurley sizzles in hot pink sting bikini top and tiny denim shorts

Elizabeth Hurley knows how to turn heads in a sizzling ensemble and on Friday she did exactly that in a plunging string bikini top and pair of denim shorts.

The Gossip Girl actress, 58, was captured lounging back in the sunshine donning the hot-pink piece in a fabulous photo on her Instagram account. As for the shorts, the medium blue denim perfectly cinched Elizabeth's perfectly toned waist.

"When the sun comes out (even briefly) in England- so do the bikinis [pink love heart emoji] #england #bikini #sun @elizabethhurleybeach."

Despite being regularly captured living it up overseas on a beautiful beach or private yacht, the actress is based in the UK in a resplendent £6 million mega-mansion she shares with her son Damian.

Boasting 13 bedrooms, five bathrooms, 12 stables, a tennis court and a coach house, Elizabeth has her fair share of space, but, as an obvious sun worshipper, it comes as no surprise that the model is always seen enjoying her sprawling country garden.

But it's not just lounging in a bikini the mother-of-one enjoys, as in 2020 she confessed her love of gardening.

She told HELLO!: "Secretly, I'd much rather be gardening than doing anything else. I've been outside doing things for at least five hours a day."

"My brother bought me a set of what he calls 'lady tools', which are lightweight. I have my own shed with all my tools in it, and woe betide anyone else who uses them. Otherwise, I think I'm okay with everything."

She also told Liz Earle Wellbeing: "I love everything about the country – the fresh air, the peace, my dogs and my garden After enduring the M4, I usually have a stiff drink, light a fire and collapse on the sofa. Before bed, I'll have a long bath with lots of scented bath oil and a good book."

As for the weekends, she added: "I try to squeeze in a dog walk or two, and my son [Damien] and I always bake a cake together. I almost never go out at weekends, unless I'm invited to someone else's house, but we rarely do that either. I see enough of other people during the week."

Elizabeth shares Damian with her late ex, businessman, Steve Bing.

Damian was born two years after Elizabeth ended her 13-year relationship with Hugh Grant.