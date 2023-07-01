Elizabeth Hurley reveals royal-worthy gardens at £6m mega-mansion

Elizabeth Hurley is getting into the spirit of summer! Taking to Instagram on Friday, the 58-year-old shared photos from the royal-worthy gardens at her £6 million mega-mansion in Herefordshire, England, which she shares with her son, Damian.

© Instagram Elizabeth celebrated the start of summer with a spot of afternoon tea in the garden

In a sweet celebration of summer, Elizabeth could be seen dishing up a classic sponge cake topped with fresh cream and strawberries, plus a pot of tea for guests at her home. She captioned the snaps: "Yes, I made it!! #summerdays #England."

Beaming from ear to ear as she enjoyed a spot of afternoon tea al-fresco, the model kept cool in a sheer white blouse and jeans. Giving off boho vibes with her hair in effortless waves and radiant, pared-back makeup, Elizabeth polished off the look with tinted sunnies.

© Instagram Fans could see the model's sweeping gardens in the background

Sparking a reaction from fans, many were quick to comment on Elizabeth's summer celebrations. "Back in Hertfordshire, tea party time," wrote one. "Looks fantastic, enjoy," added another. Meanwhile, a third replied: "Let's see some more garden pics."

It's no secret that Elizabeth's home is the ultimate country retreat. Since purchasing the property for an estimated £6 million (about $8.25 million) in 2012, the Austin Powers actress has given fans a glimpse of her Georgian estate, which sits on 187 acres in Ledbury.

Boasting 13 bedrooms, five bathrooms, 12 stables, a tennis court and a coach house, Elizabeth has her fair share of space, but it seems like the gardens are her favourite place to relax.

During a 2020 interview with HELLO! Elizabeth revealed that she'd spent the majority of the lockdown outdoors. "Secretly, I'd much rather be gardening than doing anything else. I've been outside doing things for at least five hours a day," she said.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley exercises in sweeping gardens at her home

"My brother bought me a set of what he calls 'lady tools', which are lightweight. I have my own shed with all my tools in it, and woe betide anyone else who uses them. Otherwise, I think I'm okay with everything."

Complete with perfectly manicured shrubbery, beds of lavender and lavish rattan furniture, Elizabeth's garden is seriously stunning, and it even has its own fishing lake.

© Photo: Instagram Elizabeth's garden has its own fishing lake

The mum-of-one has always preferred country living. Speaking to Liz Earle Wellbeing, Elizabeth admitted: "I loathe being in London at weekends and always try to go home to Herefordshire.

"I love everything about the country – the fresh air, the peace, my dogs and my garden After enduring the M4, I usually have a stiff drink, light a fire and collapse on the sofa. Before bed, I'll have a long bath with lots of scented bath oil and a good book."

© Instagram The 58-year-old loves the peace of the countryside

Asked about how she spends her weekends, Elizabeth said: Truthfully, most weekends I'm juggling an overflowing inbox and a terrifying to-do list with trying to be Super Mum and Hostess with the Mostest.

"I try to squeeze in a dog walk or two, and my son [Damien] and I always bake a cake together. I almost never go out at weekends, unless I'm invited to someone else's house, but we rarely do that either. I see enough of other people during the week."