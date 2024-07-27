Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Elizabeth Hurley, 59, is simply perfection in lavish dress with plunging neckline
Elizabeth Hurley in a bright floral dress

Elizabeth Hurley, 59, is unbelievable in lavish dress with plunging neckline

The Bedazzled star looked so glam in Monaco!

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Elizabeth Hurley is living it up in Monaco with the swimwear model heading out to a Duran Duran concert while in the region.

And as expected, the 59-year-old looked seriously glam for her outing with the actress and model deciding to wear a figure-flattering animal-print dress that featured a plunging neckline. The curve-hugging item suited Elizabeth to a tee, and she looked absolutely ravishing as she smiled for the camera.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley is sensational in animal-print gown

In a clip, the mother-of-one cheekily waved and blew kisses to fans watching as she showcased her outfit in her accommodation, before getting into a waiting car.

Sharing her evening plans, Elizabeth penned: "On my way to watch heavenly @duranduran in Monaco, wearing @roberto_cavalli," finishing with a string of kissing emojis.

Elizabeth Hurley in an animal-print dress
The star looked so glam in her outfit

In the comments, fans just could not believe how old the star really was, with one saying: "I can't believe she's a 59 years old woman," and a second adding: "Does she age ffs so beautiful."

The model is favouring plunging gowns as of late and last month when she arrived at the V&A summer party, which celebrated acclaimed model Naomi Campbell, she wore a similar frock.

Elizabeth Hurley in an animal-print dress getting into a car
The star looked beautiful as she stepped into her car

The star looked so stylish in a risqué animal-print gown that came with a plunging neckline.

In a clip shared on her social media pages, Elizabeth could be seen strutting through the London streets in the eye-catching frock as she carried a golden clutch bag with her and a pair of stunning sunglasses.

Elizabeth is enjoying a holiday in the Maldives
The age-defying star always looks beautiful

The model was joined by her son, Damian Hurley, at the event, and he looked suave in a white suit. Both models allowed their brunette locks to flow down their shoulders as they posed for snaps.

Elizabeth was clearly thrilled to be present at the event, as she enthused: "Thank you @vamuseum." Her fans were likewise wowed by her glam appearance as one called her "perfection" and a second added: "That dress is beautiful."

