Elizabeth Hurley, 59, is unbelievable in lavish dress with plunging neckline

Elizabeth Hurley is living it up in Monaco with the swimwear model heading out to a Duran Duran concert while in the region.

And as expected, the 59-year-old looked seriously glam for her outing with the actress and model deciding to wear a figure-flattering animal-print dress that featured a plunging neckline. The curve-hugging item suited Elizabeth to a tee, and she looked absolutely ravishing as she smiled for the camera.

In a clip, the mother-of-one cheekily waved and blew kisses to fans watching as she showcased her outfit in her accommodation, before getting into a waiting car.

Sharing her evening plans, Elizabeth penned: "On my way to watch heavenly @duranduran in Monaco, wearing @roberto_cavalli," finishing with a string of kissing emojis.

In the comments, fans just could not believe how old the star really was, with one saying: "I can't believe she's a 59 years old woman," and a second adding: "Does she age ffs so beautiful."

The model is favouring plunging gowns as of late and last month when she arrived at the V&A summer party, which celebrated acclaimed model Naomi Campbell, she wore a similar frock.

The star looked so stylish in a risqué animal-print gown that came with a plunging neckline.

In a clip shared on her social media pages, Elizabeth could be seen strutting through the London streets in the eye-catching frock as she carried a golden clutch bag with her and a pair of stunning sunglasses.

The model was joined by her son, Damian Hurley, at the event, and he looked suave in a white suit. Both models allowed their brunette locks to flow down their shoulders as they posed for snaps.

Elizabeth was clearly thrilled to be present at the event, as she enthused: "Thank you @vamuseum." Her fans were likewise wowed by her glam appearance as one called her "perfection" and a second added: "That dress is beautiful."