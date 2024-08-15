Kelly Clarkson wears sheer dress that showcases her slim physique in brand new photos

Kelly Clarkson was giving off old Hollywood glamor vibes on the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, as she stepped out onto the show looking like a movie star.

The award-winning talk show host wore a stylish sheer black and white off-the-shoulder dress, which showcased her slim figure.

The fitted number was teamed with a pair of strappy black heels, and Kelly wore her long blond hair down, styled in a bouncy blowdry.

The pictures of her latest look were shared on the official The Kelly Clarkson Show Instagram page, resulting in comments such as "love your look Kelly," and "you look amazing!"

The star is coming up to celebrating her first anniversary in New York City, having relocated there last summer for a new era of her talk show, as well as a fresh start in her personal life.

© Instagram Kelly Clarkson looked stylish in a sheer black fitted dress on Thursday's The Kelly Clarkson Show

She spoke about this in her acceptance speech at the Daytime Emmy Awards, which saw The Kelly Clarkson Show once again pick up the accolade for Outstanding Talk Show.

The star revealed that she had asked the show's producers to let her do this, as she needed a change in her life following a difficult period.

Another look at Kelly's stylish ensemble

Accepting her win, Kelly said: "Thanks to NBC for believing in our show. …The fact that NBC, a huge company, took time and listened when I said 'Hey, my life is not going super great. I don't know if I can live here [in L.A.] anymore. I don't know if I can do this.'

"And they really wrapped their arms around us and they helped us move. And the move has been so great for not just me and my family but our whole show. It takes a lot of time and money and effort to do that. It is not unnoticed. I just want to say thank you for thinking of mental health as well as, you know, a product."

© NBC Kelly Clarkson has a fabulous wardrobe

The singer loves life in NYC and is embracing everything about city living, including walking everywhere.

She also revealed in a previous interview that her two young children, River and Remington, who she shares with ex Brandon Blackstock, are also very happy and have settled into their new schools nicely.

Kelly in The Kelly Clarkson studios

Kelly made headlines earlier in the year concerning her weight loss, and has been open about it with fans, revealing that it's a result of a combination of things, such as a change of lifestyle, listening to her doctor, and taking a weight loss drug prescribed. She did reveal, however, that it wasn't Ozempic, which has been used by many famous faces over the past few years.

"Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too," she explained in a conversation with Whoopi Goldberg. "Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, it's not – it's something else."

© Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC Kelly is a doting mom to two young children

The most important thing, however, is that Kelly is happy and healthy, and is practically glowing as she hosts her talk show each weekday afternoon.

She's grown in confidence since moving to NYC and even has a fabulous new stylist, Micaela Erlanger, who also works with A-listers including Meryl Streep.

During a recent chat with HELLO!, her go-to stylist, Micaela, said of her style transformation: "It's a new look, it's a new year, and it's a really exciting place to be. I'm really grateful that she trusts me and that she trusts my eye and we're experimenting and playing a bit more."

