Kelly Clarkson pokes fun at her past appearance in new post that causes a stir

Kelly Clarkson has a great sense of humor and wasn't afraid to laugh at herself in a new post posted on Instagram, much to the delight of fans!

The Kelly Clarkson Show star recently took to the popular photo sharing website to share footage of herself from over a decade ago in 2004, as she marked The Princess Diaries 2's 20th anniversary.

Kelly made a cameo appearance in the film as herself on the red carpet, and she shared a clip from a scene-stealing moment in her music video for "Breakaway", which featured in the movie's soundtrack.

Recommended video You may also like Kelly Clarkson's style transformation over the years

Wearing the sunglasses at night was something Kelly found to be quite amusing as she reflected on the outfit choice.

She wrote in the caption: "Wearing sunglasses at night on a red carpet…. I was that kind of cool."Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Honestly the look was a serve," while another wrote: "A queen then and a queen now." A third added: "Definitely a thousand times cooler than I've ever been! Own that!!"

Kelly was also sporting brunette hair in the footage, a contrast to the blonde hair she's had for many years now.

The American Idol alum has always enjoyed experimenting with her style and over the past year, her wardrobe has been transformed with the help of her new A-lister stylist, Micaela Erlanger, who also works with stars including Meryl Streep.

© NBC Kelly Clarkson's style has changed quite a lot since her 2004 music video

Micaela is entrusted to dress Kelly for her award-winning talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and her outfits are often being copied by viewers.

The talented stylist previously spoke to HELLO! about working with Kelly and her style transformation since moving to New York City last summer.

© Gilbert Flores The award-winning chat show host has a fantastic NYC-based stylist

She said of her fashion evolution: "It's a new look, it's a new year, and it's a really exciting place to be. I'm really grateful that she trusts me and that she trusts my eye and we're experimenting and playing a bit more."

The award-winning singer moved to New York City from LA after wanting a fresh start with her young family following her divorce with Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly on her award-winning talk show

The former couple share children River, nine, and Remington, seven, and Kelly was wanting a bit of a change, admitting it was also to do with her mental health.

She spoke about this in her acceptance speech at the Daytime Emmy Awards, which saw The Kelly Clarkson Show once again pick up the accolade for Outstanding Talk Show.

© Astrid Stawiarz Kelly Clarkson is loving life in NYC since moving in 2023

The star revealed that she had asked the show's producers to let her do this, as she needed a change in her life following a difficult period.

Accepting her win, Kelly said: "Thanks to NBC for believing in our show. …The fact that NBC, a huge company, took time and listened when I said 'Hey, my life is not going super great. I don't know if I can live here [in L.A.] anymore. I don't know if I can do this.'

And they really wrapped their arms around us and they helped us move. And the move has been so great for not just me and my family but our whole show. It takes a lot of time and money and effort to do that. It is not unnoticed. I just want to say thank you for thinking of mental health as well as, you know, a product."

