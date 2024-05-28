Kelly Clarkson highlights minute waist in the most stylish co-ord — and her hair is amazing

Kelly Clarkson has rocked yet another head-turning look this week on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The TV star is always pulling out all the stops with her outfits, and on Tuesday's show, she opted for the most fabulous co-ord.

The American Idol alum opted for a maroon fitted top teamed with a high-waisted slit skirt, which effortlessly enhanced her slim physique.

Kelly wore her long blond hair down in a bouncy blowdry, and accessorised with silver hoop earrings and a bold red lipstick. After sharing a photo of her outfit on Instagram, fans were quick to comment with their thoughts.

"Wow, you look amazing Kelly," one wrote. "This color suits you so much," another added. A third chimed in: "Your stylist needs a raise!"

Kelly Clarkson looked fabulous in a maroon co-ord on Tuesday's show

Kelly is feeling more confident than ever since moving to New York City and starting a new chapter of her life there. From a new home to a new stylist and studio location, the star is enjoying it all.

Most importantly, the star's confidence has also grown for all her fans to see. She's practically glowing as she hosts her talk show each weekday, dressed in fashion forward outfits put together by her new New York-based stylist, Micaela Erlanger, who also works with A-listers including Meryl Streep.

Another look at Kelly's ultra-stylish outfit

During a recent chat with HELLO!, her go-to stylist, Micaela, said of her style transformation: "It's a new look, it's a new year, and it's a really exciting place to be. I'm really grateful that she trusts me and hat she trusts my eye and we're experimenting and playing a bit more."

Kelly relocated to New York City last summer, with her two young children, River and Remington, who she shares with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

© NBC Kelly Clarkson has been killing it with her fashion choices since moving to New York City

Kelly and Brandon's divorce was finalized in 2022 after splitting in 2020. During their marriage, the star was also stepmother to Brandon's two older children, who he shares with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth. Savannah, who will be 22 in June, and Seth, 17.

She recently opened up about just how "different" teenagers are from tweens and toddlers.

© Getty Images The star is feeling more confident than ever

During an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly talked about the difficulties of parenting with guest Jim Gaffigan, himself a father to five children.

"Parenting is so hard," the comedian shared, and told Kelly: "You don't have teenagers yet, and believe me…" before she jumped in to clarify that she was once a stepmom to teenagers.

© NBC Kelly rocking a gorgeous waist-cinching leather dress

"I have had teenagers in my house, for like eight years," she shared, adding: "I had that, we were a blended family, it's real different." "It's hell," Jim joked, to which Kelly added: "Yeah, it's not even just like hell, it's just interesting, and just like, I would say.. mood swings."

She continued: "There's a lot of moods going on and you just don't know which one it's going to be," and Jim then quipped: "It's so crazy, it's almost sad, because you have this sweet 12 year old, and then boom, they've become satan."