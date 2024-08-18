Sunkissed Emily Andre wows in mini dress during romantic getaway with husband Peter

Lovebirds Peter and Emily Andre looked smitten at the weekend as they celebrated Emily's 35th birthday.



In a touching tribute, Peter, 51, uploaded a series of short videos from their latest Mediterranean getaway which he sweetly captioned: "Happy birthday you ray of sunshine @dr_emily_official Love you more each day."

© Instagram Emily and Peter tied the knot in 2015

Embracing the amber sunlight of 'golden hour' the pair appeared overjoyed in the clips as they lovingly gazed into one another's eyes and posed for a playful shadow snap.

For the romantic occasion, Emily donned a baby blue gingham mini dress complete with a shirred panel and frilled sleeves. The NHS doctor elevated her holiday look with a pair of embellished sandals and accessorised with a gold pendant.

© Instagram Emily spruced up her holiday wardrobe with a gorgeous ginham dress

She wore her Rapunzel tresses flowing past her shoulders and highlighted her features with a dewy base and shimmering highlighter. Peter, meanwhile, looked his usual stylish self dressed in a fitted black T-shirt, matching shorts and a straw fedora.

The star's celebratory post prompted fans to comment in their droves. "Beautiful photo, Emily is such a natural beauty," wrote one, while a second remarked: "Gorgeous couple... Happy birthday Emily," and a third chimed in: "Aww look at the way he always looks at his wife first! Heart melting!!!"

The couple escaped to sunnier climes with their adorable brood in tow, including their baby daughter Arabella whom they welcomed on 2 April.

© Instagram Emily welcomed Arabella in April this year

Emily was quick to melt hearts with the sweetest picture of her baby daughter enjoying a refreshing dip in an outdoor pool. The doting mother, who is also a mum to ten-year-old Amelia and seven-year-old Theo, could be seen sweetly cradling her tiny tot as they shared a moment in the shade.

Winning us over in the style stakes yet again, Emily looked chic in a knitted blue swimsuit and oversized sunglasses. She wore her tumbling tresses in a high bun and adorned her ears with an eclectic mix of dainty gold earrings.

Her 'Mysterious Girl' singer husband also shared a carousel of photos with his 1.9 million Instagram followers holding baby Arabella in the swimming pool. "So much love," the adoring dad of five wrote.

Emily and Peter's family life

Emily and Peter tied the knot in 2015. Aside from baby Arabella, the pair are also doting parents to Theo and Amelia, whilst Peter also shares Junior, 19, and Princess, 17, with his ex-wife Katie Price.

© Getty Images Emily is a stepmother to Junior and Princess

Musing on her blended family, Emily told Bella magazine: "I treat the kids the same and just try to be supportive. I guess it's a different approach with teenagers, but in many ways, it's about being open and allowing them to come to you. It’s a tough balance to get right and no one's perfect. But we do our best."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Emily Andre shares rare glimpse inside stunning Surrey living room

The couple are raising their brood in a lavish Surrey mansion complete with a home gym, a cinema room, a sprawling garden and a recording studio.