Emily Andre looks so chic in skinny jeans and heels - and Peter's reaction is the sweetest

Peter Andre, 49, left his Instagram followers swooning on Sunday after sharing a stunning photograph of his wife Emily, 32, outside the Dominion Theatre in London.

The Mysterious Girl singer, who is currently rehearsing for his electrifying West End debut as Vince Fontaine in Grease, shared the snap of Emily as she posed against a lifesize banner of her husband in costume. "She clearly doesn’t get enough of me at home [laughing emoji].

"She found me on a poster in London [laughing emoji]. Love you @dr_emily_official," Peter captioned the sweet post.

Emily looked sensational as she rocked figure-flattering denim jeans, a white tank top and a stylish cream jacket. The NHS doctor teamed her eveningwear with strappy nude heels, accessorising with a brown leather handbag. So chic!

Emily looked incredible for a London night out

The mother-of-two wore her glossy brunette tresses in a sleek, straightened style, looking gorgeous as she sported a natural beauty glow. "Haha I love this!" Emily replied to her husband's sweet post. "Was nice to bump into you [laughing emoji]."

Fans were quick to react to Peter's sweet post, commenting on Emily's stylish ensemble. "How absolutely gorgeous is Emily?" penned a fan, as another wrote: "Such a natural beauty. Looking stunning as always."

"She’s grown in confidence that's for sure x she loves you unconditionally, like your fans xx" wrote a third fan.

Peter has always been one for romantic gestures, and just last month the doting husband revealed his surprise flight home to surprise Emily.

Emily and Peter have been married for six years

In his latest New! magazine column, the musical star revealed he flew home early from Jamaica in order to surprise his children and his wife Emily for Easter.

He wrote: "At the time of writing, I'm on my way home from the airport. I've arrived a day earlier than expected to surprise the kids, who are enjoying their half-term break."

"I'll be cooking them dinner this week, and tucking the younger ones into bed. It'll be great to give Emily a break too," he added.

The couple, who have been married since 2015, are doting parents to their two children, Amelia, eight, and five-year-old Theo. Peter is also a dad to his two eldest children, Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Price.

