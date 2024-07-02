Emily Andre rarely-seen son Theo makes appearance in at-home video

Emily Andre has been delighting followers with a series of at-home videos of late. On Monday, fans were in for a treat as her latest instalment featured a rare appearance from her youngest son Theo.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the junior doctor, 34, filmed her and her seven-year-old son making a breastfeeding-friendly smoothie in their glamorous Surrey family kitchen. In the video, which you can see in full below, Emily and her middle son are having a whale of a time adding fruit to a blender.

Captioning the post, Emily penned: "Maintaining a healthy diet is key, especially during breastfeeding. Certain foods, known as ‘lactogenic,’ are believed to boost milk supply naturally, but it’s also important to consume a wide variety of nutrients to fuel your body and help your baby grow and develop. What better way to incorporate some of these foods into your diet than with a smoothie that all the kids can also enjoy? Here are some key ingredients I like to include in mine…"

Emily then listed her favourite ingredients to include which are: Oats, fruits like bananas berries and mango, as well as ingredients like avocado for vitamins and fatty acids and green papaya, which she said, like oats, can help increase milk supply.

In true Emily style, she oozed off-duty glamour in the at-home clip, her brown chestnut tresses taking front and centre. She donned a cropped white T-shirt and stylish high-waisted grey trousers that featured a waist-cinching belt.

© Instagram Emily Andre with her two children, Theo and Amelia

Meanwhile, Theo looked incredibly cute in what appeared to be his school uniform.

The sweet mother-son video came just after Emily shared a fabulous family photo featuring not only Theo but his elder sister Amelia, 12 when they headed out for a special family lunch.

Emily, Amelia, Theo and their doting dad, Peter Andre, headed to the luxurious Fairmont Windsor Park Hotel.

© Instagram Amelia and her children enjoyed a lavish lunch at the hotel Fairmount Windsor Park

The mother-of-three shared an adorable photo of herself and her children at the lavish location posing in front of a beautifully striking floral feature in the hotel lobby.

Captioning the photo, Emily penned: "Lovely lunch with the family [red love heart emoji]."

Eldest Amelia looked so tall as she lovingly embraced her mother, whilst Theo looked so sweet as he cuddled into Emily.

The doting mother looked gorgeous wearing a beautiful lilac and pink midi dress that featured capped sleeves and a floral design. She paired the gown with strappy nude heels and a matching bag - just stunning!