Pregnant Emily Andre oozes glamour in bump-skimming babymoon dress and knee-high boots

Emily Andre, 34, proudly displayed her blossoming baby bump as she enjoyed a mini babymoon with her husband Peter, 51.

The doctor and the Mysterious Girl singer – who revealed they were expecting their third baby in October 2023 – headed to Champneys Forest Mere in Hampshire to celebrate Peter's birthday, and they looked perfectly put-together following their pampering day.

© Instagram The singer and the doctor enjoyed a combined babymoon and birthday celebration for Peter at Champneys

Posing for a photo next to an olive and biscuit-coloured Chesterfield sofa set, Emily wrote: "We had such a lovely time @champneysspas for Pete’s birthday, feeling thoroughly pampered!! Thanks so much to @clairepowellcan for spoiling us. Happy birthday @peterandre!"

Perched on one of the armchairs, the mother-of-two looked radiant in a beige, rib-knit midi dress with a form-fitting silhouette that emphasised her bump, which she teamed with black knee-high boots. Her flowing brunette hair was swept over her shoulders, tumbling down her back in a sleek straight style.

© Instagram The happy couple shared their joyous baby news in October 2023

Peter cuddled up to his pregnant wife in one photo, looking equally smart in a white T-shirt layered underneath a black blazer and matching jeans.

Poking fun at their appearance, he captioned the same images: "Not sure why it looks like I only have one leg with a high-heeled boot and the beehive on Emily’s head. Now I can’t unsee either.

"Spending time together before our new arrival @dr_emily_official. Lovely stay at @champneysspas Forest Mere. What a gorgeous place. A beautiful birthday present from my lovely friend @clairepowellcan."

© Instagram Emily has shared peeks of her flawless maternity wardrobe

This is just the latest peek inside Emily's flawless maternity wardrobe, which has consisted of a soft olive green bodycon dress for an appearance on BBC Radio 5 Live, and a pleated navy dress with a belted waist on Lorraine in the last few weeks alone.

The latest photos come just days after Emily joked the I'm a Celebrity star is being "more sympathetic" during her third pregnancy, following the birth of their daughter Amelia and son Theo.

© Shutterstock Emily and Peter are parents to Amelia and Theo, while Peter is also a dad to Princess and Junior with ex Katie Price

Taking part in the viral craze the 'pregnancy watermelon challenge', the singer uploaded a funny clip of himself with a watermelon and two honeydew melons strapped to his body to see what daily life would be like if he were seven months pregnant like his wife Emily. Watch the video below…

WATCH: Peter Andre tries the pregnancy watermelon challenge with wife Emily

Peter is also a father to Princess, 16, and Junior, 18, whom he shares with his ex-wife and fellow I'm a Celebrity star Katie Price.

Junior exclusively opened up to HELLO! about their blended family and why he cannot wait to meet his new younger sibling. "Obviously, I'm going to be like 19 years older, so I'm going to treat it as if it's my child. It's going to prepare me for fatherhood but yeah I'm very excited," he said.

PHOTOS: Best dressed stars in February 2024: Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Watson, Tracee Ellis Ross, more