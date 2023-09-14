Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff undergoes princess transformation

Ella Emhoff regularly wows her Instagram followers with her fashion-forward outfit choices, and this week was no exception.

The model traded the runway for sitting front row during New York Fashion Week, switching her usual edgy street style for a princess-inspired gown courtesy of New York fashion designer Tanner Fletcher.

24-year-old Ella's bow-embellished dress had a billowing satin skirt and an intricate corset top, with the fashionista adding a pair of chunky patent brogues to the look with the strappy design.

The fairy tale inspired dress is in stark contrast to the sheer top Ella wore earlier in the week, paired with low rise smart trousers. The edgy looked delighted the model's fans, who flooded the post with love. "Oh I love this look!" one fan exclaimed, while another commented: "Favorite outfit alert."

One thing all of Ella's Fashion Week outfits have in common is that they allow her eclectic collection of tattoos to be on full display.

Ella has at least 18 tattoos, including one of a cow on her left arm, a birthday cake and a flower pot, and a smiley face made up of eggs and bacon.

Speaking to Garage in 2021, Ella explained she began tattooing herself during the pandemic: "I did the classic: I did my dog's name, and I did a little flower. I recently did my first big boy: [a] salmon fish with a flower hanging out of its mouth."

Her edgy inkings could be a source of controversy at home with her stepmom Kamala Harris and her father Douglas Emhoff, because her dad is Jewish and in the culture, being tattooed is often frowned upon.

During the Second World War, Jews living in camps were tattooed by the Nazis with a number. While some liberal Jews embraced tattooing as an act of defiance against this harrowing history, many members of the Jewish community are still haunted by the memory of tattooing during the Holocaust.

However, in recent years, an increasing number of Jews have been experimenting with tattoos as the anti-tatt trope is losing its significance.

Tattoos are seen more as fashion statements or an outward expression of the inner self in today's zeitgeist, meaning that while the turbulent history of Jews with tattoos remains ever-relevant, followers of the Jewish faith are toying with body art more and more.

So, whether or not the Emhoff family take issue with Ella’s inkings, it's clear the 24-year-old has positive, artistic intentions behind her needlework. Plus, Ella has not inherited her father’s Jewish faith, as the religion is traditionally passed down through the mother’s side.

