Kamala Harris' famous stepdaughter Ella Emhoff wows in waist-cinched dress for special event

Monday was a special day for Kamala Harris as not only did the Vice-President mark Memorial Day, which honors service personnel who have given their lives, but it was also the 24th birthday of her stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff.

The model made sure to mark her major moment in style, wearing a figure-flattering gray dress that was cinched-in at the waist. Ella took to her Instagram to share photos from her special day, which included one of her holding a selection of brightly-colored party balloons, some of which bore the message 'Happy Birthday', alongside a short clip where they blew around in the wind.

She also shared a photo where she made sure to enjoy the May sunshine, relaxing on her porch in a woolen jumper that carried the flag of the United States and a glimpse at her delious-looking cake, a sponge that was covered with icing and strawberries.

In a cheeky caption, the 24-year-old joked: "I'm so happy everyone took a long weekend to celebrate my birthday," ending the post with a smiley face.

Ella was inundated with messages of congratulations from her fans, as one enthused: "Happy Birthday to my favorite fashion designer and model!" and a second teased that the event should have been called: "Memoriella day!"

A third commented on her pose, as they added: "Head-tilt = priceless. Best Wishes!" and a fourth said: "Happy Day of Birth Celebration! That cake looking so tasty. Enjoy."

© Instagram The model marked her 24th birthday

Ella is no stranger to wowing fans with incredible looks and earlier in the year, she attended the Thom Browne Fall/Winter 2023 show on day five of New York Fashion Week. For the star-studded occasion, which welcomed the likes of Queen Latifah, Penn Badgley, Anna Wintour, and Tommy Dorfman through its doors, Ella suited up in a charcoal pinstripe skirt set - a style that has become synonymous with the American brand's legacy.

Ella's preppy suit consisted of an oversized, masculine blazer and matching midi skirt. The model completed her schoolgirl aesthetic by layering a crisp white shirt fastened with a coordinating pinstripe tie under the co-ord.

A pair of slate-toned socks peaked out from a pair of black Victoriana heeled boots with delicate white lace detailing and a point-toe. The Parsons student clasped a monochrome handbag cut in the shape of a small dog – another house style of Thom Browne's that has become a celebrity staple.

Ella wore her raven curls in quirky braided and held in place by a sailor-style hat with a small side flap. She was joined by her boyfriend GQ editor Sam Hine who looked dapper in a midnight blue suit featuring black button detailing, a double-breasted fit and a sateen finish.

© Instagram Ella enjoyed some of the May sunshine

Ella's appearance on the FROW followed her exciting New York Fashion Week debut as a designer. While she is a familiar face on the runway, the star is also the founder of an avant-garde knitwear brand called Ella Likes To Knit.

She celebrated her eponymous brand's first pop-up by hosting an event in Spring Studios. Friends flocked from all corners of Manhattan to attend the colorful affair, which showcased the star's creations formed in her Brooklyn Studio.

Speaking to Vogue, Ella said: "I started as a fine artist, and now I'm in fashion and having a runway show doesn't make sense for me. I need it to be an immersive experience. I have a very clear vision of where and how my knits exist, and I feel like this is the only way to translate that."

