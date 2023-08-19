Model Ella Emhoff is gym-ready in figure-flaunting workout gear with a colorful twist

Ella Emhoff looked ready to hit the treadmill rather than the catwalk when she shared a snapshot of herself sporting fitness apparel this week.

The stepdaughter of Vice President of the USA Kamala Harris posed in her edgy apartment wearing a pair of tiny shorts, an ab-baring top and matching socks, pulled up high over her legs.

Rather than stick to the black color-theme, Ella opted for a pair of fluorescent, yellow sneakers, and gave a shout out to the brands in the caption: "@ganni x @newbalance TYSM," she wrote.

© Instagram/Ella Emhoff Ella Emhoff shows off her workout gear

The model and knitwear designer's look showed off her fit physique and her many tattoos.

Ella, 24 - who is the daughter of U.S. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and film producer Kerstin Emhoff - was signed by IMG Models Worldwide, alongside the likes of Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin.

She's modeled for a plethora of brands and designers from Miu Miu to Proenza and Balenciaga and in 2021, she became the face of the Adidas by Stella McCartney.

© Kristy Sparow Ella walked the runway during the Cecilie Bahnsen Womenswear Fall Winter show in Paris

Ella previously confessed that modeling wasn't something she ever considered. However, she's won legions of loyal fans for her low-maintenance beauty routine and natural beauty.

"When I was younger I would pluck my middle brow area, but I recently stopped and it's amazing," she said in a video aired on Good Morning Vogue while she prepared for Paris Fashion Week show in 2022.

Ella embraces her natural beauty

"I think everyone should just embrace their little unibrows."

The star forged a career as a model after her appearance in a Miu Miu coat at the presidential inauguration went viral.Ella has described herself as having “really weird tattoos and kind of a funky haircut”.

She's embraced her underarm hair too and doesn't feel the need to shave or cover up her body art when strutting her stuff on the catwalk or posing for a photoshoot.

© Photo: Getty Images Ella dazzled at the Met Gala

"Growing up, I never saw myself as someone stylish, at all," she told Elle. "Obviously, I loved fashion and cared a lot about it. But I was really into doing my own thing and being really comfortable in my own body, you know?"

She added: "I never saw myself as a ‘fashion person.’ And I don’t know if my classmates did either!”

© Photo: Getty Images Ella has an edgy look

As for her sense of style, she says it's all about feeling good. "If I had to describe my style right now, it’s not even a way of dressing," Ella added. "It’s just wearing clothes that you feel good in, not really being influenced by what other people want you to be wearing.

"And also, not getting boxed in by what you used to wear, or what people think you would be wearing. Because it’s not the actual clothes you’re wearing. It’s the confidence you have, and the ability to live your life, in those clothes.”

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.