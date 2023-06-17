Ella Emhoff is an American dream in cropped baby tee and low-slung jeans

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff stuns in cropped baby tee and low-slung jeans
Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter is a darling of the indie fashion world

Tania Leslau
Tania LeslauLifestyle Writer

Baby tees are set to be a hit for summer. How do we know? Because Ella Emhoff just wore one. The model, knitwear artist and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris is always ahead of the curve when it comes to trends, and her latest look is the perfect fashion formula for summer.

24-year-old Ella took to social media to share her summer-ready outfit with her avid style followers. The model wore a white baby tee featuring a Washington DC graphic design, paired with some low-slung cream jeans complete with a black leather belt. 

Elle completed her look with some tortoiseshell sunglasses and showed off her peppering of tattoos.

Ella Emhoff rocked a classic baby tee and jeans © Instagram
 Ella has at least 18 tattoos, including one of a cow on her left arm, a birthday cake and a flower pot, and a smiley face made up of eggs and bacon. Speaking to Garage in 2021, she revealed she began inking herself during the pandemic: "I did the classic: I did my dog's name, and I did a little flower. I recently did my first big boy: [a] salmon fish with a flower hanging out of its mouth." 

Ella Emhoff hosts the 'Ella Emhoff Likes to Knit Pop-Up' during NYFW: The Shows 2023 at Spring Studios on February 11, 2023 in New York City.© Bryan Bedder
Ella is a former Parsons student and an avid knitter

She wore her raven ringlets down loose and swept to the side as she went bare-faced for the cool-girl selfie. 

kamala harris ella emhoff
Ella and her stepmother Kamala Harris

The background of the snap allowed fans a glimpse of the star’s studio where she creates her knitted garments and designs.

ella emhoff hat© Instagram
The model is experimental when it comes to self-styling

The star presented her knitwear collection at New York Fashion Week last year. While she is a familiar face on the runway, the star is also the founder of an avant-garde knitwear brand called Ella Likes To Knit. 

She celebrated her eponymous brand's first pop-up by hosting an event in Spring Studios last Saturday. Friends flocked from all corners of Manhattan to attend the colorful affair, which showcased the star's creations formed in her Brooklyn Studio.

ella emhoff abs miu miu© Photo: Getty Images
Ella's fans love her quirky sense of style

Speaking to Vogue, Ella said: "I started as a fine artist, and now I'm in fashion and having a runway show doesn’t make sense for me.

"I need it to be an immersive experience. I have a very clear vision of where and how my knits exist, and I feel like this is the only way to translate that."

