Ella Emhoff is an American dream in cropped baby tee and low-slung jeans

Baby tees are set to be a hit for summer. How do we know? Because Ella Emhoff just wore one. The model, knitwear artist and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris is always ahead of the curve when it comes to trends, and her latest look is the perfect fashion formula for summer.

24-year-old Ella took to social media to share her summer-ready outfit with her avid style followers. The model wore a white baby tee featuring a Washington DC graphic design, paired with some low-slung cream jeans complete with a black leather belt.

Elle completed her look with some tortoiseshell sunglasses and showed off her peppering of tattoos.

© Instagram Ella Emhoff rocked a classic baby tee and jeans

Ella has at least 18 tattoos, including one of a cow on her left arm, a birthday cake and a flower pot, and a smiley face made up of eggs and bacon. Speaking to Garage in 2021, she revealed she began inking herself during the pandemic: "I did the classic: I did my dog's name, and I did a little flower. I recently did my first big boy: [a] salmon fish with a flower hanging out of its mouth."

© Bryan Bedder Ella is a former Parsons student and an avid knitter

She wore her raven ringlets down loose and swept to the side as she went bare-faced for the cool-girl selfie.

Ella and her stepmother Kamala Harris

The background of the snap allowed fans a glimpse of the star’s studio where she creates her knitted garments and designs.

© Instagram The model is experimental when it comes to self-styling

The star presented her knitwear collection at New York Fashion Week last year. While she is a familiar face on the runway, the star is also the founder of an avant-garde knitwear brand called Ella Likes To Knit.

She celebrated her eponymous brand's first pop-up by hosting an event in Spring Studios last Saturday. Friends flocked from all corners of Manhattan to attend the colorful affair, which showcased the star's creations formed in her Brooklyn Studio.

© Photo: Getty Images Ella's fans love her quirky sense of style

Speaking to Vogue, Ella said: "I started as a fine artist, and now I'm in fashion and having a runway show doesn’t make sense for me.

"I need it to be an immersive experience. I have a very clear vision of where and how my knits exist, and I feel like this is the only way to translate that."

