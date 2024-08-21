Kylie Jenner set pulses racing as she showcases her incredible physique in latest bikini photos

Kylie Jenner has once again captivated her millions of followers as she teased the latest addition to her Khy line, showcasing her enviable figure in a sultry blue string bikini.

The 27-year-old beauty mogul, who has become a fashion icon in her own right, took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek of her upcoming Satin Swim collection, and it’s safe to say the internet is buzzing.

In a series of stunning snaps shared with her 400 million Instagram followers, Kylie is seen lounging poolside in the shimmering bikini that perfectly accentuates her flawless physique.

The glistening swimwear, which is part of the new "Drop 010: Satin Swim" collection, clung to her curves in all the right places, highlighting her toned abs and hourglass figure.

Kylie, ever the trendsetter, styled her jet-black hair into a sleek bun, allowing her radiant complexion to take center stage.

© Instagram Kylie looks incredible in her new bikini

Her hazel eyes sparkled against her sun-kissed skin, creating a look that exudes both glamour and effortless chic. One particularly striking shot captured the mother-of-two basking in the sunlight, her head tilted back as she soaked in the rays, embodying the epitome of summer bliss.

The bikini top, a ruched triangle design, retails for an accessible $36, while the matching bottoms are priced at $34—proving that Kylie’s swimwear line offers both style and affordability. In her caption, the beauty mogul couldn’t contain her excitement, writing, "TOMORROW. all new @khy satin swim drops 9am pst 08/21 on khy.com see ya thereee." Her fans are undoubtedly marking their calendars for the drop, eager to get their hands on the latest pieces.

© Instagram Kylie is a mom of two

This latest swimwear promotion follows Kylie’s recent, much-talked-about trip to the Bahamas, where she shared a series of jaw-dropping photos that left fans both in awe and concern.

In one particularly bold snap, Kylie posed on a yacht during a lightning storm, flaunting her toned abs in a white bikini.

© Instagram Kylie models her swimwear

While the image was undeniably stunning, some of her followers couldn’t help but express their worry over the potentially dangerous situation.

"Mother storm," Kylie captioned the post, adding a few cloud and lightning emojis for effect. But while the caption may have been playful, the reality of the situation was anything but.

© Instagram Kylie enjoys the sun

Several concerned fans pointed out the inherent danger of being near metal during a thunderstorm, especially when leaning against a metal railing, as Kylie was in the photo. One follower commented, "Be careful, Kylie! That metal railing during a storm is dangerous!" Another added, "You look amazing, but lightning and metal don’t mix!"

Despite the safety concerns, Kylie looked nothing short of breathtaking in the photos. She paired her white mesh knit bikini top with a matching belt and a billowy white skirt, completing the look with silver costume earrings and a chic bangle worn high on her arm.