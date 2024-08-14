Kylie Jenner finally clarifies truth behind son Aire's 3 names

Kylie Jenner has clarified the story behind naming her second child in a new interview. The reality star, 27, welcomed her youngest, Aire, in February 2022 but it seems like landing a name for her son wasn't an easy process.

The cosmetics mogul, who also shares six-year-old Stormi with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, famously originally named her son Wolf, but in a new interview with British Vogue, Kylie revealed that there was in fact a third name in the mix.

© @krisjenner Instagram Kylie with her two children

"My son's name was actually Knight for a long time," explained Kylie. "And my daughter, still to this day, is like, 'Do you remember when Aire's name was Knight?'

"And I'm like 'No.' And she's like, 'That was so funny, Mom. I like Knight better.'" Kylie added: "And I'm like: 'You know what, we are not doing this again.'"

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also candidly explained that the naming process was stressful for Kylie, who was also suffering from postpartum depression after giving birth to her second baby.

"[I would be] On the phone with my mom all day hysterically crying, saying, 'I can't figure out his name.' Now my advice to all my friends having children is to pick the name before because when the hormones hit you can't make decisions. You can't."

© Instagram The doting mother welcomed Aire in 2022

Kylie continued: "When I met him, he was just the most beautiful thing to me and I couldn't believe just how perfect he was. I felt like such a failure that I couldn't name him. He deserved so much more than that. It just really triggered me."

The mother-of-two also shared how she suffered from postpartum depression after giving birth each time. "It hit me differently both times.

"Probably with my son it was major baby blues, so I was just so emotional over things that I probably wouldn’t be that emotional about [typically]."

The doting mom co-parents her two children with her ex Travis, though the rapper found himself in hot water recently when he was arrested in Paris.

© Christopher Polk/NBC Kylie Jenner co-parents with Travis Scott

It is alleged Travis had attacked a security guard who attempted to break up an altercation between Travis and his bodyguard.

"I can confirm that on August 9, 2024, shortly after 5 a.m., the police were called to the Georges V Hotel and arrested the man nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a security guard," the Paris prosecutor's officer said in a statement.

Despite this, the former couple co-parent harmoniously by the sounds of things. Kylie lives in Calabasas and Stormi and Aire mostly reside with her, but, she explained further to British Vogue: "If I'm away, if I'm in [New York] for example, they're with their father."

Kylie also said that if both parents are traveling, the kids pay a visit to their aunt Khloe Kardashian, where Stormi and Aire can play with their cousins, True, six, and Tatum, two.