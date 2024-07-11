Kylie Jenner's transformation — her changing fashion and beauty looks throughout the years

Kylie Jenner has been in the spotlight ever since she was little, thanks to being a member of American reality TV's first family, The Kardashians. Growing up on television meant that Kylie's transformation over the years has been heavily documented - and scrutinized.

Whether it's speculation about her having cosmetic surgery or tweakments, or the number of fans influenced by her makeup and fashion, Kylie's transformation has attracted a lot of attention - and influenced a lot of people as a result.

She said in an episode of the show on June 20: "It’s a miracle I still have confidence and can still look in the mirror and still think I'm pretty."

WATCH: Kylie Jenner wows fans with bright pink hair The new look was a major throwback to 2014

"I hear nasty things about myself all the time," she said in a tearful confessional. "I think it's just after 10 years of hearing about it, it just gets exhausting."

She admitted it does affect her, as "people have been talking about my looks since I was 12 or 13, before I even got lip filler."

Kylie has perhaps been the most adventurous of her sisters when it comes to changing up her looks, as she's gone from blue hair and ombré looks to bleach blonde hair, while transforming her clothes from street style chic to quiet luxury chic.

Considering Kylie's openness about her insecurities and how she has changed her appearance, HELLO! looks back at her most influential fashion and beauty moments over the years.

1/ 14 © Jason Merritt 2011 - Teen queen Kylie, aged 14, captured the early 2010s perfectly as she kept her look fresh in a white sheer shirt without sleeves and a nude waterfall style skirt, paired with open toe heels. She kept her makeup look natural, and her signature dark tresses rolled down her shoulders in waves.

2/ 14 © Jason LaVeris 2012 - Sleek hair While previously Kylie wore her hair in waves, in 2012 she opted for sleek straight hair, paired with edgier looks - for example, this black leather mini skirt and black t-shirt.

3/ 14 © Frazer Harrison/AMA2013 2013 - Chunky bangs and ombré As she stepped into the spotlight, Kylie got playful with her looks, whether it was through opting for a bold dark lip, or changing up her hair with chunky bangs and an ombre. She kept it casual at the American Music Awards with a white shirt and black pants, letting her hair do all the talking.



4/ 14 © Frazer Harrison 2014 - King Kylie era begins A fan favorite look, Kylie's bold blue balayage with a white lacy slip kicked off an era - the King Kylie era. Between the ages of 17 and 21, Kylie played a lot more with her looks - whether through dyeing her hair pink, purple or blonde, and changing up her style a lot more.

5/ 14 2015 - Glitzy glam As the Kardashian-Jenners appeared to team up with Olivier Rousteing's Balmain, Kylie opted for shimmering glam looks as she walked more and more red carpets. Often the dresses were figure-hugging with intricate cut-outs. Here, as she leans against the Balmain figurehead, she wears one of his intricate white cut-out dresses - and it looks iconic.

6/ 14 2016 - Bleach blonde Kylie rocked long, bleach blonde hair as part of her King Kylie era, which stood out as she wore more casual fits, like a white oversized t-shirt cinched with a green corset and matching boots.



7/ 14 2017 - Form fitting looks At 20 years old, Kylie emphasized her build with figure-hugging looks, whether through wearing more athleisure style outfits or tight fitting dresses.



8/ 14 2018 - Natural look As Kylie embraced motherhood, she opted for a more natural look, going back to her natural dark hair color, typically sporting a chignon, and simplifying her makeup looks.

9/ 14 © Gilbert Carrasquillo 2019 - Kylie means business As a young billionaire and mother, Kylie wore more serious looks in 2019 to show she meant business. A pinstriped, oversized blazer as a dress paired with glittering fishnets was the perfect office to dancefloor look - made even more iconic as she carried her daughter Stormi in it.

10/ 14 2020 - Stay-at-home chic From the midst of the pandemic, Kylie sported a younger look than usual - a brightly colored top and honey blonde highlights - certainly a major change from her extravagant red carpet looks.



11/ 14 2021 - Ultra-long hair Kylie wore her dark tresses super long, past her waist, as she took a trip away. As she posed in a bikini, her hair touched her hips.



12/ 14 2022 - Italian girl summer Attending her sister Kourtney's wedding to Travis Barker, Kylie embraced the Dolce & Gabbana theme with a black figure-hugging dress and bold, fox-like eye makeup.

13/ 14 © Claudio Lavenia 2023 - Lioness Kylie certainly turned heads as she rocked up to Schiaparelli's Haute Couture runway wearing a piece straight out of the show - a strapless, figure-hugging dress with a giant lion's head on it. But fear not - the head wasn't real. Irina Shayk would go on to rock the same dress on the runway, but all eyes were on the cosmetics mogul.