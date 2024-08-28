Victoria Beckham gives us all a lesson on how to wear tiny denim shorts

It seems that Victoria Beckham and her family have been away on holiday for a lifetime! The Beckham clan have been posting pictures on Instagram of their trip to Canada over the weekend, and we loved seeing what one of the UK's most famous families has been up to.

Victoria, 50, was actually dressed down for this getaway, and it was great to see the former Spice Girl looking so relaxed. She rocked a fabulous pair of denim shorts and styled up the look with an oversized grey sweatshirt, little makeup, and her hair tied back, with a cap on the top. She even twinned with her daughter Harper, 13, who also chose a denim creation - a light wash denim skirt, a white top with spaghetti straps and a slouchy grey zip-up hoodie, rather like her mother's.

As a fashion editor, I know that the humble denim shorts can evoke so much fashion anxiety; women often feel uncomfortable in them as the cut can be unforgiving, but the way VB put this casual attire together is one to watch. Her denim shorts are actually quite slouchy and a little bit oversized which is the key, your body just falls into them as they aren't too tight. It gives a really relaxed vibe and who doesn't feel comfortable in a sweatshirt? Winning.

© Instagram Victoria and Harper twinned in denim

Amongst the wholesome holiday snaps the fashion mogul uploaded, she also shared a picture of herself hugging her son Romeo, 21, as well as a snap of him and Harper bonding outside as they sat and chilled. Idyllic!

© Instagram Victoria and her family jetted off to Canada

Victoria penned: "Special family moments in Muskoka x Kisses #SalterFamily I love you all so much!! xx @davibeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

Victoria loves denim

The former singer recently launched a new denim range for her fashion label, which features new cuts and delicate 'VB' stitching on the pockets.

© Victoria Beckham Instagram Victoria is a big denim advocate

Speaking of denim, the mother-of-four actually revealed in 2018 that she never washes her jeans. Yes, really! Speaking to ELLE that year, she explained: "If the kids spill something on them, then I have to wash them, obviously, but even then it's only on cold wash. And normally, no, I just don't wash them at all."

© Instagram Victoria has recently launched a new denim collection

And what's more, she doesn't roll them up, Marie Kondo style either. "I normally hang my jeans up, to be honest with you, to keep the shape."

Who would have thought it!