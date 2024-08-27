Harper Beckham twins with mum Victoria in denim look during family holiday

David and Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper proved her style credentials once again on Tuesday as she joined her family in Canada.



During their blissful getaway, mother-daughter duo Harper and Victoria enjoyed a sweet twinning moment, with the pair rocking co-ordinating denim looks.

© Instagram Harper and Victoria twinned in denim

In snapshots shared to Instagram, the power couple's youngest child looked trendy dressed in a light wash denim skirt, a white top with spaghetti straps and a slouchy grey zip-up hoodie.

Echoing her daughter's sporty aesthetic, fashion designer VB rocked a pair of indigo mini shorts with distressed detailing, a sporty black baseball cap and a dove grey hoodie. She accessorised with a sparkling white watch and a pair of delicate drop earrings.

Victoria, 50, completed her holiday look with a candyfloss pink manicure and a slick of rosy lip gloss.

© Instagram Harper shared a sweet moment with her brother Romeo

Amongst the wholesome holiday snaps, former Spice Girl Victoria also uploaded a picture of herself hugging her son Romeo, 21, a heartwarming image of Romeo and Harper bonding outside and a relaxed family snap featuring her football ace husband, David.

Sharing a glimpse inside their family break, Victoria noted in her caption: "Special family moments in Muskoka x Kisses #SalterFamily I love you all so much!! xx @davibeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

© Instagram Victoria and her family jetted off to Canada

The star's followers were quick to react in the comments section, with one writing: "Family goals," while a second penned: "Your twin," and a third chimed in: "Beautiful photo."

Harper and Victoria have forged the sweetest bond over the years. Speaking to France Inter in May 2024, the mother-of-four said: "I've always had to work hard, even at school. It wasn't easy.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares adorbale clips of daughter Harper to mark her 13th birthday

"I was never the most popular girl. What I tell my daughter often is that it's important to not be the cleverest or the prettiest, but to be the kindest, to be the one who works hard and won't accept a no."

She finished by adding: "You have to be strong, you have to believe in yourself, and you also have to stay kind."

© Getty Images Harper is the youngest of the Beckham children

Aside from Harper, David and Victoria are also doting parents to sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz. Eldest Brooklyn, 25, has since flown the nest and now lives across the pond with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

It's been a busy summer for the Beckham clan. Earlier this month, it was announced that VB would be following in her husband's footsteps by starring in her very own Netflix docu-series.

© Getty Images The fashion designer is set to star in a new docu-series

The new show will tell the story of the designer's "reinvention" as Creative Director of her own brand and will give fans an "exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Victoria's business," her family, and those closest to her, according to the streaming platform.

The 50-year-old is working with her husband's Studio 99 production team – the same team responsible for David's Emmy-nominated show, as well as Pamela: A Love Story and Ronnie O'Sullivan: The Edge of Everything.