Harper Beckham may be 13, but she just gave us all a lesson on how to style linen trousers

Harper Beckham often features on her mother's Instagram page, and lately, she has been the ideal tester for Victoria's beauty brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty.

At the weekend, VB announced the arrival of her newest product, 'Posh Balm'. Explaining the newest item, the wife of David Beckham said online: "If you LOVE lip balm, you will love my NEW @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty Posh Balm. It’s truly the best lip balm I’ve ever used and keeps lips hydrated up to 24-hours after application.* We had such fun with the shades, a chance for us to be playful with colour! We’ve combined the best formula, this is a treatment for your lips, with a tint of colour for a polished look. Meet lipstick’s new little sister… POSH BALM!"

WATCH: Harper Beckham is all smiles in new video

Harper proved to be the perfect advert, taking to TIKTOK to show fans how to apply the glossy balm. She looked very at home with the item, showing ways to apply it.

© Instagram Harper using her mum's 'Posh Balm' wearing linen trousers

We couldn't help but notice her lovely outfit which although simple, it was oh-so-chic. Harper looked to be wearing white linen trousers which we all know are an ideal summer staple due to their lightweight feel and tendency to not crease.

© Getty Harper turned 13 last month

Styling to perfection, Harper added a black bandeau top which gave the look a classic kick. With her now famously long blonde hair blow-dried straight and a gold necklace in the mix, this is the kind of style that would work no matter what age you were.

This is the second chic look the youngest Beckham sibling has sported in under a week. On Sunday, Harper appeared on big brother Romeo's Instagram, going for a jog, rocking a black crop top and leggings combo. She even added a pair of white crocs with ankle socks, a combo that may not take delight in, but she made it cool!