Harper Beckham's unearthed outfit selfie gives mum Victoria a run for her money

We love a fashion throwback here at HELLO!. It's always so lovely to reminisce on past style moments and relive them. One fashionista that we have all grown to love is Victoria Beckham's adorable daughter, Harper.

The Beckham offspring recently celebrated her thirteenth birthday and always looks so cute when she's out and about with her family.

WATCH: Harper Beckham is adorable in throwback videos

We were going through the archives and the young star has always had a very keen interest in fashion.

© Instagram Harper Beckham's stylish selfie in Victoria Beckham's store in 2020

In a picture that was shared on social media by her mother almost four years ago, little Harper is seen adorably standing in front of a mirror at her mother's flagship, Dover Street store, wearing the cutest white dress.

She teamed the flouncy number with a very on-trend denim jacket and a pair of trainers. Posing for the selfie, the former Spice Girls mini me was all sass as she looked into the mirror.

Harper loves dressing up

Harper may be privy to a whole host of designer labels seeing as her mother and father are fashion icons, but she also has been snapped in some very down-to earth labels too; from Kim Kardashian's mid-range brand Skims, to Reformation and even Marks & Spencer's back in the day, when she rocked a Percy Pig hoodie!

© Instagram Harper looked lovely at Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party

Of course her biggest fashion moment is probably the dress he wore to Victoria's star-studded 50th birthday party earlier this year.

She wore a 90s style camisole slip dress, which was made in crepe satin, featured a deep V and strap detail on the back and had a slight fishtail hem. The floor-length design currently comes in five other shades and costs a cool £850. Harper added white mules and a cute box clutch. Divine!

© David Beckham Instagram David and Harper at a wedding earlier this year

A few weeks before that, Harper featured on football legend dad David's Instagram, looking very chic and grown-up at a wedding, wearing a bandeau dress, which she accessorised with a £2,000 Bottega Veneta 'Pouch' bag in the same shade.