Gordon Ramsay bursts with pride as baby son Jesse reaches new milestone

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana have been on cloud nine ever since they announced their baby boy's arrival into the world last November.



The couple, who are also proud parents to Megan, 25, Holly, Jack, 24, Tilly, 22, and Oscar, four, frequently share family updates on social media, sharing glimpses of their private life away from the spotlight.

This weekend was no exception for Gordon, 57, as he proudly shared snippets of little Jesse reaching a major new milestone - crawling! Taking to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, the dad-of-six uploaded two precious clips of Jesse attempting to crawl on all fours whilst roaming inside what appeared to be their lavish Cornish property.

Bursting with pride, Gordon could be heard saying: "Come on you're nearly there, Jesse, come on you can do it… One little crawl. You're working it out… Yes! He's done it. Push those back legs. My man, he's crawling."

Alongside his update, he wrote: "@tanaramsay Omg first crawl. Well done Jesse James," followed by a heart emoji.

Tana and Gordon welcomed their bundle of joy back in November 2023. They kept Tana's pregnancy a secret, and surprised fans when they announced their baby boy's arrival on social media.

At the time, they shared a series of hospital photos alongside a caption which read: "What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!!

"One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls… Done."

This isn't the first time that Gordon has hinted that Jesse James will be their last family addition. During a candid chat with People magazine, the Hell's Kitchen star recalled his reaction to Oscar wanting another sibling.

"This morning, Oscar said, 'Wouldn't it be nice if Jesse and I had a little sister?' And I spat my Cheerios out. So yeah, I had to get up from the table and walk away."

Gordon and Tana's family life

Gordon and Tana primarily split their time between their lavish properties in London and Cornwall where they own a beachside home complete with its own hotel-worthy infinity pool.

Whilst their eldest children have flown the nest, the Ramsay family remain incredibly close-knit and continue to support each other in their respective endeavours. Most recently, the family rallied around Tilly as she graduated from university with a degree in Psychology.

Alongside a series of joyous images shared to Instagram, Gordon gushed: "She's done it! Can't explain enough how proud we are of this one honestly with everything you've been up against and to see you graduate today with a psychology BSc makes me the happiest dad in the world. Congratulations darling, well done."