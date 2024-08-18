Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Gordon Ramsay bursts with pride as baby son Jesse reaches new milestone
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
gordon holding jesse and cuddling oscar© Instagram

Gordon Ramsay bursts with pride as baby son Jesse reaches new milestone

The celebrity chef splits his time between three homes with his wife Tana 

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana have been on cloud nine ever since they announced their baby boy's arrival into the world last November.

The couple, who are also proud parents to Megan, 25, Holly, Jack, 24, Tilly, 22, and Oscar, four, frequently share family updates on social media, sharing glimpses of their private life away from the spotlight.

baby on soft mat in home© Instagram
The chef welcomed Jesse James in November last year

This weekend was no exception for Gordon, 57, as he proudly shared snippets of little Jesse reaching a major new milestone - crawling! Taking to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, the dad-of-six uploaded two precious clips of Jesse attempting to crawl on all fours whilst roaming inside what appeared to be their lavish Cornish property.

baby crawling on mat © Instagram
Gordon captured Jesse's first crawl

 Bursting with pride, Gordon could be heard saying: "Come on you're nearly there, Jesse, come on you can do it… One little crawl. You're working it out… Yes! He's done it. Push those back legs. My man, he's crawling." 

Alongside his update, he wrote: "@tanaramsay Omg first crawl. Well done Jesse James," followed by a heart emoji.

Tana and Gordon welcomed their bundle of joy back in November 2023. They kept Tana's pregnancy a secret, and surprised fans when they announced their baby boy's arrival on social media.

At the time, they shared a series of hospital photos alongside a caption which read: "What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!!

View post on Instagram
 

"One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls… Done."

This isn't the first time that Gordon has hinted that Jesse James will be their last family addition. During a candid chat with People magazine, the Hell's Kitchen star recalled his reaction to Oscar wanting another sibling.

Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana © Getty Images
Gordon and Tana wed in 1996

"This morning, Oscar said, 'Wouldn't it be nice if Jesse and I had a little sister?' And I spat my Cheerios out. So yeah, I had to get up from the table and walk away."

Gordon and Tana's family life

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Gordon Ramsay's Family Life

Gordon and Tana primarily split their time between their lavish properties in London and Cornwall where they own a beachside home complete with its own hotel-worthy infinity pool.

gordon ramsay pool© Instagram
The TV chef build a hotel-worthy infinity pool at the property

Whilst their eldest children have flown the nest, the Ramsay family remain incredibly close-knit and continue to support each other in their respective endeavours. Most recently, the family rallied around Tilly as she graduated from university with a degree in Psychology.

Alongside a series of joyous images shared to Instagram, Gordon gushed: "She's done it! Can't explain enough how proud we are of this one honestly with everything you've been up against and to see you graduate today with a psychology BSc makes me the happiest dad in the world. Congratulations darling, well done."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More