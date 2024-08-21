Gordon Ramsay shares glimpse inside family trip with lookalike sons Oscar and Jesse

Gordon Ramsay has shared a sneak peek inside his family getaway to Cornwall with his wife Tana and their children.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the father-of-six uploaded a series of snippets and pictures, including a video of Oscar, five, confidently leaping into the sea before swimming across to his older brother, Jack.

© Instagram Oscar had a blast jumping into the sea

Elsewhere, the doting dad shared photos of baby Jesse crawling outside dressed in a charcoal grey baby grow. The tot, whom Gordon, 57, and Tana, 49, welcomed in November last year, looked every inch his father's mini-me with a mop of blonde hair.

Cornwall holds a special place in Gordon's heart. The TV star owns a property in Rock which he built on a plot of land purchased for a whopping £4.4 million in 2015.

© Instagram Gordon and his family travelled to Cornwall

Gordon and Tana knocked down the original 1920s property and spent six years crafting their dream home complete with a hotel-worthy infinity pool which reportedly set them back an eye-watering £100,000.

The couple frequently travel to their idyllic Cornish retreat with their six children in tow: Megan, 26, twins Holly and Jack, 24, Tilly, 22, Oscar, five, and youngest Jesse.

Tilly has shown signs of following in her father's footsteps over the years, with the 22-year-old starring in Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch which saw her whip up an array of culinary treats in between adventures with her family.

© Getty Images Gordon and Tana tied the knot in 1996

Gordon has previously spoken about how his children have managed to carve out their own careers. During a candid chat with Josh Scherer on his Last Meals podcast, the chef said: "I've got six amazing kids and I'm incredibly lucky. All I've taught our children is find your passion, find your way. It's got nothing to do with fame, fortune, or money.

"They all work. Meg, our eldest, is an amazing police officer, Jack is in the Royal Marines, so he is dedicating his life to the Marines, Tilly's at university, Holly's into fashion, Oscar's playing havoc in his nativity play."

© Getty Images Gordon and Tana share six children together

Elsewhere in the interview, Gordon spoke about how he keeps his brood grounded. "I'd always say to them, 'Think what you could do with the money when you get there. We're all getting on together, we're all getting off, and if you think we're paying, you know, $10,000 for a business class ticket because you're a Ramsay, forget it. Turn right,'" he said.

Gordon and Tana's latest family addition

Gordon and Tana kept details of their latest pregnancy under wraps and only confirmed their little one's arrival in November last year with a series of heartwarming hospital photos.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Gordon Ramsay's newborn son Jesse James bonds with elder brother Oscar

At the time, podcast host Holly paid tribute to her mother in a touching message which read: "Welcome to the world Jesse James. I'm a big sister again and my heart is so full. @tanaramsay you are a rockstar."

Following their latest family addition, Gordon and Tana have seemingly ruled out the possibility of expanding their family. Speaking to People magazine, the father-of-six said: "This morning, Oscar said, 'Wouldn't it be nice if Jesse and I had a little sister?' And I spat my Cheerios out. So yeah, I had to get up from the table and walk away."