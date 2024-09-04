LeAnn Rimes, 41, looks phenomenal in barely seen bikini images as she enjoys sun drenched family holiday

LeAnn Rimes is living her best life this week, soaking up the sun in the beautiful coastal paradise of Ibiza, Spain.

The 41-year-old singer has been treating her fans to rare glimpses of her luxurious vacation, sharing a video that perfectly captures the serene beauty of her time away.

In the clip, LeAnn is seen basking in the sun, looking radiant in a chic white bikini as she relaxes on a round floatie, drifting peacefully on the sparkling waters. Later, she switches into a vibrant pink and orange monokini, perched confidently on a paddleboard, embodying the essence of summer fun and relaxation.

But LeAnn isn’t enjoying this idyllic escape alone. By her side is her dashing husband, Eddie Cibrian, who effortlessly exudes rugged charm with his salt-and-pepper beard and casual, laid-back style.

The couple, who have been married for 13 years, were also seen indulging in some of the local cuisine, dining on a delicious spread of beets, salmon, and salad, all while savoring glasses of crisp white wine.

© Instagram LeAnn wows in swimsuit

Their love story, though often scrutinized, has endured the test of time. LeAnn and Eddie first met under scandalous circumstances, as both were married to other people at the time—LeAnn to dancer Dean Sheremet and Eddie to television personality Brandi Glanville.

Their romance began as an affair, a fact that led to the dissolution of their respective marriages. Despite the rocky start, the couple has built a strong and lasting relationship.

© Instagram Leanne looks incredible in white bikini

Though they haven’t had any children together, LeAnn has embraced her role as a stepmother, helping to raise Eddie’s two sons from his previous marriage to Brandi.

The family dynamic, once fraught with drama, has evolved into a loving and supportive unit, with LeAnn taking on her role as a stepmom with grace and dedication.

© Instagram The family of five have enjoyed vacations together

This week, LeAnn also opened up about the pressures she faced growing up in the public eye. Speaking candidly to Stellar Magazine, she reflected on the challenges of transitioning from a child star to an adult artist, especially as she moved from country music to the world of pop.

"I don’t think people honestly, until my 30s, allowed me to grow up," LeAnn revealed. "In this industry, people like to pigeonhole you because it’s easier for them to sell. But basically, I don’t know how anyone could ask a 13-year-old girl to stay in a lane—especially for someone like me, who was kind of America’s sweetheart in a way."

The singer continued, "People just want to keep you stuck at that age. They don’t want you to grow, and they don’t want to see you change. But part of growing up as a woman is exploring our sexuality."

© Instagram LeAnn has spoken about her role as a step-parent

LeAnn’s honesty about her journey through the highs and lows of fame is both refreshing and relatable. While she remains strong and defiant, she admits that the criticism can sometimes get under her skin. "You have to care and not care at all in the same breath," she said. "I think we all can be really critical of ourselves as women, anyway. It’s easy to do."

She added, "I have great days when I feel amazing and others where I feel bloated and gross. I really give myself a lot more grace these days to just roll with what life is presenting."

As if her personal life wasn’t exciting enough, LeAnn has also embarked on a thrilling new professional adventure. Earlier this year, it was announced that she would be joining the coaching panel on The Voice Australia, marking a significant shake-up for the popular show.

LeAnn is one of three new faces on the panel, alongside Grammy-nominated singer Adam Lambert and Australian songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke. The trio will join returning coach Guy Sebastian, who remains the only mentor from last year’s line-up.

Speaking about her new role, LeAnn expressed her enthusiasm and gratitude. "I am incredibly honoured and excited to embrace the opportunity of coaching on The Voice," she said. "This special chance to mentor and discover new voices throughout Australia is a reflection of the love and support I’ve received from my Australian fans throughout my career."

She added, "I look forward to returning the love, sharing my experiences, and hearing fresh, promising talent."