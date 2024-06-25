Goldie Hawn wows in envy-inducing swimsuit photo from tropical family vacation — see here

It's a sunny summer for Goldie Hawn and her family, who have taken off for a sun-soaked vacation to Greece for the holidays, presumably the family-loved island of Skiathos.

The 78-year-old film icon shared a new snap from the lush trip on her social media, wowing fans with not only her own appearance, but that of a sweet family member.

Goldie posed for a photo with her granddaughter Rio, 10, her son Oliver Hudson's only girl, shared with wife Erinn Bartlett. And the pair looked like quite the twins.

The grandma-granddaughter duo wore wide-rimmed sunglasses with swimsuits, with Goldie opting for a black one-piece and Rio dressed in a blue and white two-piece with dancing monkey illustrations.

As they embraced in the snap, Goldie sweetly captioned it: "Vacationing with our family! It's the greatest gift one could ever have," and added a heart emoji.

Her fans left responses to the photo like: "I believe that when children are older there's no need for gifts. Spending time together is the greatest present," and: "Your mini me," as well as: "Your smiles are so much alike. Beautiful!"

The Private Benjamin star (and longtime partner Kurt Russell) is a doting grandmother to eight children — her daughter Kate Hudson's three kids, 20-year-old Ryder, 12-year-old Bingham "Bing," and five-year-old Rani Rose; her son Oliver's three kids, 16-year-old Wilder, 13-year-old Bodhi, and Rio; and her youngest Wyatt Russell's two sons, three-year-old Buddy and four-month-old Boone.

Kate was also recently seen spending some time in Italy with her kids, and while it's unclear whether she joined the rest of her family on their trip, she did share a look at how her own kids were responding to time in the European sun.

The 45-year-old actress and newly-minted musician shared a pair of snaps of her middle child, Bing, soaking up the rays and developing a bit of a tan, also sporting a shock of brunette hair that allowed him to resemble his dad Matt Bellamy even more.

© Instagram "Vacation Bing, what's happening?! My baby getting toooooo big!!!!"

"Vacation Bing, what's happening?! My baby getting toooooo big!!!!" Kate gushed, and several fans agreed in the comments, with some even theorizing that he looked like a young River Phoenix.

Ryder and Rani, meanwhile, accompanied their mom to a Max Mara SS25 show while sailing down the Venice canals. You can watch an adorable clip of the older brother twinning with his younger sister below…

The trip also marked an opportunity for Kate to celebrate a few special occasions, including her fiancé Danny Fujikawa's birthday, which she marked with a photo of them kissing on a gondola. "Buon compleanno amore mio," she wrote.

Days later, she paid tribute to Danny again, this time for Father's Day, posting a heartwarming snap of him with their daughter. Celebrating my most amazing partner and what a beautiful father he is! Rani Rose is a lucky lady to be raised by you! Happy Fathers Day!"

© Instagram Kate not only celebrated Father's Day on her trip, but also Danny's birthday

Oliver, meanwhile, has been holding down the fort at home with his podcast with Kate, Sibling Revelry, and even adorably hosted the Father's Day edition of the show with his own children.