Gemma Atkinson shows off incredible gym-honed physique in string bikini

Gemma Atkinson has shared a glimpse inside her envy-inducing holiday wardrobe – and her swimwear collection is sartorial gold.

The star, who is currently lapping up the sunshine in Spain with her fiancé Gorka Marquez and their two children Mia and Thiago, sparked a sweet fan reaction on Tuesday when she posted a carousel of sunkissed bikini snaps.

Among the images, the 39-year-old radio host included a candid image of herself looking bronzed and toned in a figure-flattering black bikini from Freya lingerie complete with gold hardware. She looked in her element as she relaxed on a balcony whilst sipping a mug of coffee.

Elsewhere, Gemma could be seen rocking a sky-blue bikini set which did well to accentuate her gym-honed physique. Posing against a terracotta wall, the mother-of-two was pictured beaming from ear to ear with her honeyed blonde hair flowing around her shoulders.

In her caption, the former Strictly contestant shared details of her swimwear, writing: "@freyalingerie Very kindly #gifted me some bikinis for this holiday (I've used their sports bras for years for those who always ask where they are from) Happy to report the bikinis are just as comfy."

The star's fans and friends were quick to heap praise in the comments section, with one writing: "Wow your figure looks fantastic," while another wrote: "Gosh you look amazing!! I need to know your workout schedule."

A third gushed: "Stunning. Love the mint one on you," and a fourth added: "You look amazing! Hard work pays off."

Lovebirds Gemma and Gorka first met back in 2017 during their time together on Strictly Come Dancing. The actress appeared as a celebrity contestant on the hit BBC show and although she was paired with Aljaz Škorjanec, she and Gorka formed a connection and began dating soon after.

During an appearance on Loose Women in 2019, Gorka shared a sneak peek inside their early relationship. "When we were on tour, that's when we started spending a lot of time together. We both love training, going for brunch, so that's how everything started."

After a whirlwind romance, the couple went on to expand their family, welcoming their daughter Mia in July 2019 and their youngest Thiago in July 2023.

Sharing a glimpse inside their precious bond, Gemma recently divulged: "I don't know if it's the Spanish in him, but he's a very chilled-out baby, and Mia is really helpful. She's like a mother hen with him. The school runs are always a little bit chaotic and we're normally there at two minutes to nine, but we get there."

The couple got engaged in 2021, with Gorka popping the all-important question on Valentine's Day. Since their engagement, the duo have hinted at their future wedding plans.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! magazine, Gemma revealed that the smitten couple are hoping to have a "small" ceremony before hosting a "big party" later in 2023.