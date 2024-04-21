David Muir's rugged look in new vacation photos with rarely-seen family cause a stir

When David Muir's not breaking the nation or the world's biggest stories on World News Tonight at primetime, it looks like he's soaking up some international culture with members of his family.

The ABC News anchor, 50, shared new photos on Instagram from his recent trip to Paris for a quick break with his niece Finan, who's based out of London.

The journalist captured photos of his niece enjoying the French sights while also letting his hair down, exploring cafes, and showcasing his muscular physique in his casual tees.

"Cafe de flore, paris last week – w london based photographer (and niece)," he captioned his post, and very quickly, his coworkers and his fans fell in love.

His 20/20 co-anchor Deborah Roberts commented: "J'adore!" with GMA3 host DeMarco Morgan adding: "Pure Fire," and Rebecca Jarvis also writing: "Magnifique!!!" while a slew of fans simply posted flame emojis.

Others were enamored by his casual look, a departure from his coiffed hair and crisp suits for the air, and left comments along the lines of: "The most gorgeous man in the USA," and: "Sexiest news anchor," plus: "@people, time for a Sexiest Man reboot!" as well as: "Does she know she has a HOT uncle. Lol good lord."

The ABC anchor has done a lot of traveling lately, flying out to Burlington, Vermont earlier this month to cover the solar eclipse with Linsey Davis, as did his other coworkers around the country, an event which he described on social media as leaving him "moonstruck."

And back in February, he went down to Phoenix, Arizona, where he was honored with the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism, presented by the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, part of Arizona State University.

© Instagram David's Parisian self enamored his fans and friends

He delivered a speech in which he encouraged the journalism students to find the "truth" and focus on going to the story to get to its real essence, speaking of his experiences covering Hurricane Katrina, the Ukraine war, and the climate change-induced famines in South Madagascar.

While reflecting on his decades-long professional career (he landed his first full-time broadcast role when he was still in college in the early '90s), he joked about whether he felt old enough to receive such a distinguished honor, having only turned 50 last November.

© David Muir/ABC News David and Linsey covering the solar eclipse for ABC News

His reaction left the crowd in hysterics, as he said: "You know, when I learned that I would be receiving the Cronkite honor this year, the first thing I thought was 'Wait a minute, how old am I?'"

David playfully added: "I did have a big birthday this last year, but the Cronkite award was entirely unexpected."

© Getty Images "I stand before you today and I still feel like the kid intern at 13 years old, I'm still just getting started."

Speaking of his early years in journalism, which began with a childhood spent as an eager visitor of local newsrooms, he continued: "I stand before you today and I still feel like the kid intern at 13 years old, I'm still just getting started."

