LeAnn Rimes displays never-ending legs in see-through fishnet dress

LeAnn Rimes made a lasting impression on her UK fans on Wednesday – and it wasn't just because of her vocal prowess.

The 41-year-old stormed the stage at London's O2 Arena during her The Story… So Far Tour and she looked incredible as she belted out her hits and tracks from her 19th studio album God’s Work.

LeAnn wore a black, fishnet dress that sparkled with diamantes under the stage lights and highlighted her toned physique.

Her bare, never-ending legs were on full display as she covered up her torso with a black bodysuit.

LeAnn's blonde hair was styled effortlessly into cascading curls, and she ditched shoes in favor of going barefoot.

It's not surprising that LeAnn is in such good shape as she previously revealed that she's "serious" about exercise and works out four days a week, even when she's touring.

© Getty Images LeAnn's legs looked impossibly long

"I take a jump rope with me everywhere I go, so it’s easy to do and easy to do bodyweight workouts in my dressing room,” she once told Us Weekly.

"I'm serious about my exercise. I don't just doodle around. I see people at the gym talking on their cell phones. If they think their bodies are gonna change, you’ve got to put in the effort!"

She and her husband Eddie Cibrian also like to take SoulCycle classes together, hike, and walk around their neighborhood.

© Getty Images LeAnn looked stunning in her sparkling mesh dress

When it comes to her diet, LeAnn is all about balance. "Sometimes nourishment is the cake, the chips, the pizza, and the mac and cheese," she told Women's Health.

LeAnn is currently on her The Story… So Far tour in support of her latest album, which was released in 2022.

Ahead of the album's release, the singer opened up about how her attitude to songwriting has changed, especially since turning 40.

© Getty Images LeAnn wore a plunging black bodysuit underneath her mesh dress

"They always say, when you turn 40, especially for women that you just don't give a [expletive] anymore, and I'm totally okay with that in the best of ways [especially] about other people's opinions," she told Country Living.

"It took me getting to a certain place in life to be able to explore some of these deeper, darker crevices that sometimes we aren't immediately drawn to," LeAnn added of the personal nature of the album.

© Getty Images LeAnn is in incredible shape

She continued: "I write to figure out how I feel about certain things. Not until I write the song do I realize the deeper levels of what I'm feeling about a certain topic.

"As I explored all of these different facets of myself, I got to ask some pretty deep questions about my own upbringing, you know, the way we've been programmed as a society. I think really this album is full of unanswered questions."