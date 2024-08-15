Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's cutest photos of sons RZA and Riot Rose

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have such an adorable family. The couple, who have been an item since late 2019, welcomed their first-born, RZA Mayers, in May 2022 and in August last year, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, who goes by Rocky to most, welcomed Riot Rose.

It seems both Rihanna, 36, and Rocky, 35, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, have taken to being parents like ducks to water.

Rocky told Apple Music's Zane Lowe that being a dad was "heaven" everyday.

© James Devaney Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are parents to two boys

"It's so unexplainable. It's just one of those things. I'm a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me. I'm playing on, I'm a full dad now," he said.

The 'Problems' hitmaker added: "Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you to obviously think and soak things up like a sponge now that I'm a dad because I have a whole other perspective.

"And I can't even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day. I'm so thankful."

The family of four occasionally share adorable photos and videos on their social media of their super cute kids, check out their family album below.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Rihanna's baby son distracts her as she tries to work out

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's cutest photos of RZA and Riot Rose

1/ 7 © Instagram RZA the Easter bunny RZA might just be the cutest easter bunny we've ever seen. Rihanna shared this photo of her eldest boy at Easter last year tucking into a chocolate egg and he sits on the grass after an egg hunt. The doting mom even brought along some real bunnies to the celebration, which we bet little RZA loved.



2/ 7 © Instagram Family selfie Rihanna and Rocky might be super cool music artists, but this mirror selfie shows how fun they are as a family. The couple pull a cheesy grin and kissing-face in the mirror as Rihanna holds baby RZA in her arms, who has the biggest, cutest smile on his face.



3/ 7 © Instagram Baby Riot on his dad's shoulder Soon after they welcomed baby Riot, Rocky posted this photo of his youngest son and Riot Rose looks so cute as he lays on his dad's shoulder. Riot, who recently turned one, also looks super cosy in his blue, animal-print baby grow.



4/ 7 © Instagram Rihanna with her boys Rihanna looks like the ultimate proud mom as she poses on the beach in this photo with both her boys in her arms. The mom of two is clearly relaxed and happy on their vacation, and the boys look too cute for words in their swimsuits.

5/ 7 © Instagram Proud dad with Riot Rocky shared this selfie of him and Riot relaxing at home together and shared it in honor of his son's first birthday. The strong father-son bond between them is so heartwarming to see.



6/ 7 © Instagram Rocky with RZA on his birthday Rocky looks like the proudest dad ever here as he holds up his eldest, RZA. The photo was taken in 2022 and shared on his second birthday back in May this year. Little RZA's face is precious.



7/ 7 © Instagram Family of four We love this candid photo of the family of four. The family look so relaxed and happy posing together and both boys look more than at home with their doting mom and dad.



MORE: Rihanna shuts down fans 'triggered' by her latest appearance as she talks pregnancy reports and music

MORE: Wealthiest celebrity couples revealed. Who tops the list?