Rihanna surprises fans in curve-hugging strapless dress

Between managing her business empire and motherhood, Rihanna's life is all go right now, but the star still looked nothing less than flawless as she attended the launch party for her new Fenty Foundation on Friday.

Arriving at the glitzy Los Angeles event, the 36-year-old singer surprised fans in a plunging tube dress in a sand shade that gave a nod to her newly-released makeup product.

© Chad Salvador Rihanna looked stunning in the fitted tube dress

Celebrating the launch of the Fenty Soft'Lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation, Rihanna's strapless dress perfectly matched both the branded backdrop and her new buttercup blonde hair, which she wore in a sleek style with a face-framing side bang.

The Fenty CEO completed the look with a pair of stiletto heels with delicate straps that wrapped around her calves, paired with chunky gold earrings with diamond detailing to match her statement bangle bracelets.

© Steve Granitz Rihanna wore the new Fenty foundation for the event

Opting for a soft glam makeup look to complement the quiet luxury ensemble, Rihanna looked stunning with a pair of false lashes, a gold eyeshadow, a flawless base, and a rouge lip liner with a hint of shine.

The Umbrella hitmaker founded Fenty Beauty back in 2017, and the cosmetics brand has gone from strength to strength ever since. The Soft'Lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation, which is available to shop at Sephora, comes in 50 versatile shades, and is designed to give a hydrating medium coverage for all skin types.

Rihanna took to Instagram to share a video of herself trying out the new lightweight foundation, which was released on 26 April. The star captioned the post: "This is what we've been up to the last couple of years. And now she's all yours… Soft'Lit Naturally Luminous Foundation!! It's hydrating, long wear, and packed with skin-loving ingredients! And you know DAMN RIGHT it's coming in all 50 shades!!"

The mother-of-two debuted her dramatic hair transformation earlier this month when she made a rare appearance in East London for a lavish party to celebrate Fenty's latest collaboration with Puma.

© Neil Mockford The singer stunned in an oversized suit and jacket

The Fenty X Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone shoe event saw the Diamonds songstress swapping her brunette locks for the platinum blonde style.

Rihanna looked effortlessly chic for the occasion wearing an oversized brown suit paired with a wool jacket and the new Fenty X Puma sneakers.