Rihanna wows in low-rise jeans for surprise appearance

Forever the style icon, Rihanna was serving Y2K in a pair of low-slung jeans and the most incredible lilac cropped jacket as she attended the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Launch Party in Los Angeles on Monday.

The singer looked so stylish in the perfectly coordinated ensemble, opting for a white slogan cami top with a lace trim and a purple leather biker jacket beneath her fluffy coat.

© Frazer Harrison Rihanna wore the new Fenty x Puma sneakers at the launch party

Rihanna, 35, completed the look with a pair of purple Puma x Fenty trainers, a retro chain across her jeans and a selection of statement beaded jewelry.

As for her hair, the mother-of-two opted for a sleek ponytail with a side bangs that perfectly framed her face, while her makeup looked as flawless as ever, opting for an eye-catching lilac eyeshadow, a rosy blush and a glossy rouge lip.

© Frazer Harrison Rihanna teamed the sneakers with a fluffy cropped jacket in a matching lavendar shade

The party was held to celebrate the collaboration between Puma and Rihanna's brand Fenty, to mark the new launch of the Creeper Phatty trainers – and the Umbrella hitmaker debuted the lavender pair for the occasion.

The sneakers feature a stacked crepe sole with suede uppers and a contrasting red form strip embossed with the Puma logo.

Rihanna has been collaborating with Puma since 2014 after she became an ambassador for the brand, and the entrepreneur went on to create the Creeper sneakers with the sportswear label in 2015.

Other famous faces at the event included Hereditary's Alex Wolff, New Girl's Lamorne Morris, Paper Town's Jaz Sinclair and Diana Ross' son Evan Ross.

© David Becker Rihanna attended the F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas in November

Rihanna never fails to blow us away with her iconic outfits, and the star looked so chic last month as she attended the F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas with her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The Diamonds songstress wore a pair of Balenciaga leggings that covered her pointed-toe heels, a black hoodie, and an oversized racer jacket. Accessorized to perfection as always, the star completed the look with a pair of square sunglasses, a choker necklace and an anklet. Stunning!