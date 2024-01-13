Rihanna causes a stir as she poses in red hot lace lingerie

From her iconic red carpet outfits to her stylish off-duty looks, Rihanna never fails to impress with her incredible fashion choices, and the star took it to the next level as she posed in the most incredible lace lingerie on Friday.

In a new video shared on the Savage x Fenty Instagram page, the Umbrella hitmaker looked phenomenal in a red lingerie set adorned with sparkling embellishments, which she perfectly styled with a red feather coat.

Rihanna, 35, accessorized with glittering silver and pink jewels to round off the sizzling look, styling her hair in bouncy waves that framed her face. For her makeup, the singer opted for a touch of pink shimmering eyeshadow, a rosy blush, and a bright pink lip. Gorgeous!

Rihanna's underwear brand Savage x Fenty shared the video to mark the release of its Valentine's Day lingerie collection.

Another photo showed the We Found Love songstress posing in a bright pink lingerie set with a matching set of suspenders and stockings with the caption: "And that's how the bad gal does VDay."

Thousands of fans rushed straight to the comments to have their say on the breathtaking post. One follower wrote: "She is EVERYTHING." While another added: "Love the Barbie pink!"

A third joked: "No more lingerie and focus on the album now [laughing emoji]."

© Frazer Harrison Rihanna looked stunning in the off-duty lavendar ensemble

Rihanna's Savage x Fenty brand has dropped continuous sell-out collections since its first release in 2018. The singer began to build her successful fashion and beauty empire with the popular Fenty Beauty, which launched a year prior in 2017.

Last month, Rihanna surprised fans as she made an appearance at the Fenty x Puma party in Los Angeles to promote the collaboration between her beauty brand and the popular sportswear brand.

© Frazer Harrison Rihanna's flawless makeup perfectly matched her outfit

The mother-of-two was serving Y2K in a pair of low-rise denim jeans, a lavender leather jacket, and an oversized fur coat in a matching shade, whilst debuting the new Creeper Phatty sneakers.

Looking effortlessly cool as always, Rihanna rounded off the playful style with a silver chain across her jeans, a statement beaded necklace, and a pair of silver drop earrings.