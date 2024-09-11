Dakota Johnson sparks debate over relationship with Chris Martin as fans spot telling detail during latest outing

Dakota Johnson has once again sparked speculation over her relationship with Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin, as she was spotted without her engagement ring at a star-studded charity gala on Monday night.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress, who has been dating Chris since 2017, stepped out in a stunning semi-sheer Gucci gown at the Kering Foundation’s annual Caring for Women dinner in New York City. Yet, all eyes were on one noticeable absence—the £340,000 emerald engagement ring that has long symbolised their relationship.

The 34-year-old actress and the 47-year-old Coldplay star have kept much of their romance under wraps, preferring to stay out of the spotlight.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Rumoured split

However, the couple’s relationship has been a topic of intense public interest, especially since engagement rumours started circulating in 2020.

While they had kept their engagement private, it wasn’t until earlier this year in March that the news was confirmed after they received the blessing of Chris’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, and his two children, Apple and Moses.

© Getty Dakota chose not to wear her engagement ring

The public has watched Dakota and Chris’s love story with bated breath, and her recent ringless appearances have only fueled rumours that the couple may be facing trouble in paradise.

Their romance has been seen as a modern fairytale—Chris, one of the world’s most famous rockstars, and Dakota, the daughter of Hollywood royalty and an acclaimed actress in her own right. Yet, like all modern fairytales, there seems to be a twist.

© Taylor Hill Dakota chose to wear a statement ring instead

Just two months after their engagement confirmation, a Coldplay fan took to social media to share that Chris had given her a lift and claimed he told her he was “single.”

The comment caused a wave of speculation, with fans wondering whether Dakota and Chris had called it quits. Adding fuel to the fire, Dakota appeared at the Glastonbury Festival in June to watch Coldplay’s headline set, but was spotted without her engagement ring shortly after.

© Neilson Barnard Dakota spoke about how boyfriend Chris Martin offers support during her darker times

More whispers about a potential split surfaced last month when Dakota posted a picture of the script for her upcoming film Daddio—again, with the ring conspicuously absent from her left hand.

Shortly after, she was photographed walking her dog in Malibu, still without the emerald ring. During this time, Chris was busy performing in Germany as part of Coldplay’s world tour.

However, in an unexpected twist, Dakota was spotted just two weeks ago making a point of showing off her engagement ring while out in Los Angeles, sending mixed signals about the state of her relationship with Chris.

Their relationship has not been without its ups and downs. In 2019, the couple reportedly had a brief split amid rumours that Chris was eager to start a family while Dakota wasn’t ready just yet.

Fortunately, their love prevailed, and they were soon back together, stronger than ever. Dakota, known for her free-spirited nature and her subtle approach to fame, has been deeply private about her personal life, so her decision to flaunt the ring earlier this year had come as a pleasant surprise for fans of the couple.

© BBC Dakota sits alongside Apple and Moses

Chris, of course, comes with a complicated past. His ten-year marriage to Gwyneth Paltrow was one of Hollywood’s most high-profile relationships, and their split in 2014, famously described as a “conscious uncoupling,” was the talk of the town.

Despite the divorce, Chris and Gwyneth have maintained a remarkably amicable relationship, co-parenting their children, Apple, 20, and Moses, 18, with ease. Gwyneth, who is now married to TV producer Brad Falchuk, has publicly expressed her support for Dakota and Chris’s relationship, even inviting Dakota to family gatherings.

In fact, just a year into dating Chris, Dakota reportedly joined Gwyneth, Brad, and the children for a Thanksgiving dinner, solidifying her place within the modern family dynamic.

While some might find it intimidating to step into a blended family that includes a Hollywood A-lister like Gwyneth, Dakota has gracefully navigated the unique circumstances. The two women are said to have formed a friendly relationship, with Gwyneth speaking highly of Dakota in interviews.

Chris and Dakota’s love story began in late 2017 when they were spotted enjoying a cosy dinner at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles. Witnesses at the time reported that the pair seemed affectionate and happy, marking the beginning of their romance. Before Dakota, Chris had been linked to actress Annabelle Wallis, though their relationship fizzled out in August of that same year.

Since then, Chris and Dakota have remained relatively low-key, choosing to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. They’ve been spotted enjoying quiet moments together, from strolls on the beach to attending low-profile events. Despite the occasional red-carpet appearance, like Dakota attending Glastonbury to support Chris, the couple has never been the type to flaunt their relationship.

In recent months, their public appearances have dwindled, and with Dakota's engagement ring now playing a game of hide and seek, fans are left to wonder about the state of their relationship. While neither Dakota nor Chris has publicly addressed the rumours, it’s clear that whatever is happening behind closed doors, they are navigating it on their own terms.