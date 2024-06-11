Dakota Johnson steals the show in semi-sheer dress on the red carpet

Dakota Johnson dazzled on the red carpet at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival, showcasing her effortlessly chic style and natural beauty.

The 34-year-old actress made a stunning appearance at the premiere of her latest film, Daddio, held at the BMCC Theater in New York City.

For the glamorous event, Dakota opted for a semi-sheer blue dress that hugged her figure perfectly, highlighting her graceful silhouette.

Her choice of minimal makeup allowed her natural beauty to shine through, while her long, flowing hair added an elegant touch to her look.

Recommended video You may also like Inside Dakota Johnson's Private Relationship With Chris Martin

The fiancee of Coldplay's Chris Martin certainly knows how to turn heads with her sophisticated and understated style.

Joining Dakota on the red carpet were Christy Hall, the writer and director of Daddio, and producer Ro Donnelly.

© Rob Kim Dakota Johnson attends the "Daddio" Premiere during the 2024 Tribeca Festival

The trio posed for photos, radiating excitement and pride for their new project. Dakota, who also served as a producer for the film, has clearly invested her heart and soul into this endeavor, and her enthusiasm was palpable.

Earlier in the day, Dakota was spotted in SoHo, New York, sporting a bold and unapologetically sheer outfit.

© Rob Kim (L-R)Ro Donnelly and Dakota Johnson

Her long-sleeve cardigan, in a barely-there blush hue, revealed a vibrant yellow bra underneath, perfectly coordinated with high-waisted yellow briefs.

Her sheer orange chiffon skirt added a playful element to the ensemble, while her patent burgundy leather shoes grounded the look with a touch of sophistication.

It's no surprise that Dakota would embrace such a daring trend, often seen on the runways of Prada, Valentino, and Fendi.

© Rob Kim Dakota let her natural beauty shine through with minimal makeup

Her outfit, reminiscent of a Gucci look, underscores her close relationship with the Milan-based luxury brand.

Dakota has starred in several of Gucci's ad campaigns and frequently appears at their shows, rubbing shoulders with fashion icons like Solange, Dua Lipa, and Daisy Edgar Jones.

© Gotham Dakota Johnson is seen in SoHo

This head-to-toe catwalk styling is a departure from Dakota's recent on-set wardrobe. While filming The Materialists, a matchmaking romantic comedy set to release next fall, Dakota has been seen in more relatable, everyday outfits.

Her character's wardrobe includes shoppable pieces like a flouncy Dôen top paired with jeans and kitten heels, as well as a Reformation dress styled with Blake Lively-approved Converse sneakers.

Dakota's ability to effortlessly switch between high fashion and relatable, everyday wear is a testament to her versatile style.