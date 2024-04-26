Brittany Mahomes steals the show in see-through crystal crop top alongside Patrick Mahomes at Time100 Gala

It may have been Patrick Mahomes who was being honored at the Time100 Gala on Thursday – but it was his wife Brittany Mahomes who stood out as one of the best-dressed on the red carpet.

The 28-year-old accompanied the Super Bowl winner, also 28, to the annual event after he was named as one of the 2024 TIME100 Most Influential People.

Brittany looked phenomenal in a stunning two-piece design by Sau Lee that showed off her incredibly toned figure.

She wore a metallic silver, crystal-embellished crop top with nothing underneath but flesh-colored underwear.

© Getty Images Brittany's stunning outfit was by Sau Lee

The intricate design boasted a halter neckline and showcased her defined shoulders and abs, while revealing a hint of her rib tattoo.

She added a high-waisted, black satin full-length skirt that featured side pockets, and accessorized with sparkly Kwiat bracelets, rings, and pendant earrings.

Patrick, meanwhile, looked incredibly dapper in an all-black suit which he accessorized with multiple silver necklaces.

Brittany and Patrick recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary after tying the knot in Maui, Hawaii, in 2022.

© Getty Images Brittany's crystal crop top exposed her protective underwear

Taking to her Instagram in March, Brittany shared some unseen photos from their romantic ceremony as she paid tribute to her long-time partner.

"Happy Anniversary to my forever," she captioned the images, which showed the couple throughout various stages during their wedding, including a full look at Brittany's exquisite dress.

The one-of-a-kind gown featured a cutout bodice with crystal detailing that exposed her toned stomach, a criss-cross crystal-embellished strap, a sweeping train, and a voluminous bustle.

© Getty Images Brittany and Patrick both looked incredible

She also wore a floor-sweeping tulle veil which she removed following the nuptials.

To celebrate their anniversary, the couple enjoyed a romantic dinner for two after Patrick lavished his wife with treats.

Taking to her Story, Brittany showed off a gorgeous bouquet of white roses that Patrick bought her, alongside an arrangement of balloons that spelled out "Happy Anniversary."

There were also blow-up hearts and delicious treats, including a plate of macaroons on the table.

© Getty Images Patrick was name one of 100 influential people by Time

Patrick also publicly marked the day by posting several photos of himself, Brittany, and their two kids, Sterling, three, and Bronze, one. "Year 2! Happy anniversary!" he wrote in the caption.

On their first anniversary, Brittany shared snaps featuring them just after they exchanged vows and penned a sweet message to her husband.

"Happy 1st Anniversary. One of the best weeks of my life, marrying your best friend it's one of the greatest things you could do!" she wrote, adding: "Nothing beats doing life with you and these beautiful kiddos of ours! Year 1 was wild but we got many more to go. You & Me forever."

© Instagram Patrick and Brittany Mahomes share two kids

Brittany and Patrick are high school sweethearts and met in 2012 when he was a sophomore, and she was a junior at Whitehouse High School in Texas.

The NFL star had Brittany by his side when he won his first Super Bowl in 2020, and seven months later, after his Super Bowl ring ceremony, he finally proposed.

Patrick got down on one knee in a VIP box at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in front of an illuminated sign that read, "Will You Marry Me?" setting the scene with an impressive floral display.

