Inside Dakota Johnson's private relationship with longtime boyfriend Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson and Coldplay singer Chris Martin have been together for over six years. The couple, who remain very private about their relationship, got together after Chris's "conscious uncoupling" from his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he shares two children: Apple, 19, and Moses, 17.

While Dakota and Chris might be one of showbusiness' biggest power couples, they tend to keep their romance low-key. Keep reading for all we know about their relationship.

© NBC Dakota Johnson tends to keep her love life private

Dakota and Chris first sparked dating rumours back in October 2017 after being spotted at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles. The couple met through mutual friends and "never really left each other", Dakota told Vanity Fair in 2022.

By the summer of 2018, the pair had been seen out and about together on various occasions, including in Paris in December 2017 and outside Ellen DeGeneres's star-studded 60th birthday party in Hollywood.

© Sergione Infuso - Corbis Dakota was first linked to Chris Martin in 2017

Dakota's mother, actress Melanie Griffith, even gave her seal of approval. Gushing over her daughter's boyfriend, she told People: "I adore him. But she is very private about her life and I respect that."

The relationship seemed to go from strength to strength until June 2019, when they reportedly called off their romance. At the time, The Express claimed that the pair went their separate ways over their differing views about settling down and having children.

Thankfully, the pair weren't apart for too long and rumours of their reconciliation began to swirl after the two were pictured at Dakota's wrap party for Covers. The rumours were confirmed the following month when Chris joined his girlfriend at the premiere of The Peanut Butter Falcon.

© Instagram Chris and his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow share two children: Apple and Moses

Since then, things have been smooth sailing for the couple and they've even shared glimpses into their life together.

Whilst speaking to ELLE in 2021, Dakota revealed that she and Chris love to spend quality time together at home. "We go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cosy and private," she said, adding: "Most of the partying takes place inside my house."

The following year, Dakota gave further insight into her relationship with Chris and explained why it's so important for them to maintain their privacy.

© WWD Gwyneth and Dakota are "very good friends"

Discussing her romance, the Fifty Shades star revealed that the main reason why she and Chris value their privacy is because of their blended families.

"Maybe I think about relationships like that differently because I grew up in my family," said Dakota, who has seven half-siblings. "We were all cool [with each other]."

"Obviously, there were times where it was not cool, but I experienced that, so I don’t want that in my life. I don't want any kids to experience anything like that. It's better to be kind, and it's also really nice that everybody actually really loves each other and has each other's backs," she told Vanity Fair.

Given Dakota's attitude to blended families, it's perhaps unsurprising that she and Chris' ex Gwyneth get on like a house on fire.

WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow talks close friendship with Dakota Johnson

During a Q&A on her Instagram in October last year, the Goop founder revealed her close friendship with Dakota. "We're actually very good friends," she said. "I love her so much. She's an adorable, wonderful person."