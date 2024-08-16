Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's shock split is extra hard for son Moses

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have officially split up after seven years together.

The former couple became an item in 2017 and got engaged during their time together, but, according to an exclusive report in MailOnline, the pair have called it quits.

The Coldplay frontman, 47, and the Fifty Shades of Grey actress, 34, have reportedly accepted that their relationship is over after they drifted apart in recent times.

© Rob Kim Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have split after seven years together

The publication also states that both parties think it is better to move on.



During their relationship, they mostly kept their romance away from the glare of the spotlight despite both being incredibly famous.

But they were pictured together on occasion out in public and Dakota was often seen at Chris' concerts with the rest of the band.

The Madame Web actress also formed a close bond with Chris' two children, Apple, 20, and Moses, 18, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow.

Why the timing of the split will be hard for Moses

The split will no doubt be hard on both kids, but the sad news comes as tricky for Chris' youngest especially as the teenager is about to head off to college.

The young adult would have just been 11 years of age when his dad first likely introduced him to Dakota, so it wouldn't be surprising if Moses felt a sense of sadness for his dad over the breakup.

© Instagram Moses with his mom, Gwyneth Paltrow

The couple would often spend whole weekends together on the beach in Malibu where they lived together.

According to Nicole Moore Relationship Expert at LoveWorks, the split will be hard for both Moses and Apple who have already seen their parents split in 2014.

"Moses and Apple have likely grown very close to Dakota over the past seven years and they may see her as a stepmother figure so losing her in their lives will really hurt," she told HELLO!

She added: "Anytime a family unit changes there can be feelings of lack of control and lack of safety so it's likely that Moses and Apple are feeling like the world that they have grown so accustomed to is changing in a way that they cannot control."

However, Nicole did say the timing could work in the teens' favor: "The timing of this breakup might cause Moses to be preoccupied with worry about his home life and family just as he's heading off to college at a time where he should be focusing all on himself and his studies.

© Samir Hussein Chris Martin is currently on tour

"He may feel a need to escape the pain by diving headfirst into the College world and in this case, it might be a welcome distraction.

Chris and his ex-wife, Gwyneth, have co-parented their kids amicably over the years and they have spent quality time with Gwyneth and her husband, Brad Falchulk, proving the whole family got along swimmingly.

However, now with Moses off the college, it'll mark a whole new and important chapter for him to concentrate on.

© Instagram Photo shared by Gwyneth Paltrow on Instagram in honor of Father's Day of her and Chris Martin with their kids Apple and Moses

This year, Moses graduated from high school and that was a particularly moving time for his mom, Gwyneth, who spoke about how she felt about an empty nest on the horizon: "On the one hand, incredible sadness.

"A deep sense of impending grief. On the other hand, this is exactly what should be happening.

"Your kids are supposed to be, you know, young adults who can achieve and cope and make connections and be resilient. That's exactly what you want. And that means they leave the house."

What have Dakota and Chris said about their relationship?

The actress and the musician rarely spoke about each other. Dakota did, however, state in an interview with Tatler in 2018, when their romance was only rumoured, that she was "not going to talk about it," but insisted she was "very happy."

The pair have kept quiet other than that but PEOPLE magazine reported that close friends have marvelled about how much of a "modern family" they were.

© Jason Merritt Dakota Johnson previously said she was 'very happy' with Chris

Meanwhile, Gwyneth spoke about their romance in 2020 to Harper's Bazaar and confirmed that they all have a great bond. "I love her. I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional.

"But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her."

Chris Martin's marriage history

Chris was, as mentioned, previously married to Gwyneth but the pair called things off in 2014. They announced it in a statement which famously revealed how they had "consciously uncoupled", which was apparently a phrase coined by their therapist.

But the Shakespeare In Love actress has had nothing but love for her ex ever since and has always praised how wonderful he is as a father.

She told People: "He has a real sweetness, and so he brings that to the way that he parents them… he's sort of gone a lot, he’s on the road a lot, but brings – it's almost like he comes and sprinkles fairy dust."