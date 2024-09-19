Fashion Week can churn out all sorts of unexpected moments, from A-list reunions on the front row to unlikely stars on the runway, it's not uncommon for designers to enlist names outside of the style scene.

At London Fashion Week SS25 earlier this week, Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith, 84, graced the runway in head-to-toe latex and corset-style red cord. Over in New York, Usher and First Lady Jill Biden became an unexpected duo on the front row at the Ralph Lauren show.

And as Milan took over the Italian capital, David Beckham bagged himself a coveted seat on the Front Row of the BOSS show on Wednesday.

© Jacopo Raule David Beckham arrives at the Boss fashion show during the Milan Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 on September 18, 2024 in Milan, Italy.

The husband of fashion designer Victoria Beckham - who was notably absent from Milan Fashion Week - cut a dapper figure in a tailored navy suit and turtleneck jumper. David boasted clean-cut facial hair, styling his sandy blonde hair with volumizing gel.

The former footballer, who last week won an Emmy for his titular Netflix docuseries, secured a seat next to fashion mogul Anna Wintour, who looked elegant as ever in a cherry-red leather trench coat and her signature black sunglasses.

© Jacopo Raule He sat alongside Anna Wintour on the front row

It's not the first time David has sat next to the Vogue editor-in-chief. Last September, the father-of-four joined Anna in the best seats in the house for his wife Victoria's fashion show as she unveiled her latest collection.

David attends fashion week without Victoria

While David's appearance at the BOSS show is not an unusual one given his long-term relationship with the brand, some fans were left wondering why his wife Victoria wasn't present at the star-studded runway show.

"No Victoria?" quizzed a fan on Instagram of David's post, in which he praised the designer brand's new collection. "Always great to be back in Milan… what an incredible @BOSS show. Beautiful SS25 collection…" mused the football legend.

© Instagram Victoria took her dad to get a suit tailored for her fashion show

As she gears up for her own show for her eponymous fashion label in Paris next week, Victoria is no doubt staying focused on her own career.

Taking to Instagram, VB revealed to her 33 million followers she had taken her parents shopping in London to get them kitted out for her show.

"Making my dad feel special for Paris," penned the former Spice Girl, in which her dad rocked a smart BOSS suit.