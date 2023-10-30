Harper Beckham is a mini cool girl alongside lookalike brother Romeo

Nothing makes Victoria Beckham happier than when she has all her loved ones in one place, and on Sunday, the entire Beckham brood reunited at the family's £31m Holland Park home.

The fashion designer took to Instagram to share a set of photos from her "Night in with the kids!!!" adding that she "missed" her husband David, who was absent from the soirée.

VB's night included her and David's eldest son Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and his wife Nicola Peltz, who relocated permanently to the States after their wedding in 2022, as well as Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, Harper, 12, and Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan.

Little Harper Beckham twinned with her big brother Romeo in the sweet family snap, as they both rocked cream cargo trousers and a relaxed white T-shirt.

Harper's printed baby tee from In Print We Trust was emblazoned with a sketched pair of lips, adding an edgy look to her cool and casual outfit. She swept her honey-blonde hair into a sleek low ponytail, beaming beside her brothers for heartwarming family photos.

"Victoria, I think the boys look like you and Harper looks like David," commented a fan, as another wrote: "You should be so proud of your family."

"A perfect example of a strong family unit. When you have that you can conquer anything," added a third fan.

Harper is every inch a mini fashionista, swiftly following in her mum and dad's fashionable footsteps. Earlier this year, the trendy tween secured a front row seat at her mum's eponymous fashion show at Paris Fashion Week, sharing the bench with sartorial royalty Kim Kardashian and Anna Wintour.

It seems the youngest Beckham gets much of her fashion inspiration from her big sister-in-law Nicola, who fondly refers to Harper as her "baby sis."

Back in July, Nicola shared an Instagram tribute to Harper in light of her birthday, writing: "You are the most amazing girl I am so lucky to have you in my life. I love you more than you even know! (Can we always match forever?)"

The duo rocked matching transfer tattoos in the post, with Nicola sporting a dainty butterfly tattoo on the small of her back and Harper's matching butterfly inked on her ribcage.