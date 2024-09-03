Victoria Beckham debuts bold new hair transformation - fans react

Victoria Beckham has debuted a bold new hair transformation reminiscent of her iconic Posh Spice bob.



Taking to Instagram on Monday, the mother-of-four uploaded a carousel of family snapshots documenting her time in Las Vegas celebrating her son Romeo's 22nd birthday.

© Instagram Victoria traded her long tresses for a chic long bob

Amongst the joyous images, the fashion designer, 50, uploaded a glamorous group photo in which she could be seen rocking a strapless black jumpsuit. While her glamorous outfit was a sartorial delight, it was Victoria's choppy new hairdo that ultimately stole the show.

Switching up her appearance, the star opted to ditch her long Rapunzel tresses in favour of a much shorter, shoulder-grazing bob – a look she famously rocked during her Posh Spice Girl era.

© Getty Images The fashion designer rocked a sleek bob in her Spice Girl era

"Amazing weekend in Vegas celebrating @romeobeckham… We love you so so much!!! @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven x miss you @brooklynpeltzbeckham," Victoria noted in her caption.

Fans and friends were quick to compliment Victoria's stylish new hairdo, with one writing: "Beautiful shot of you Victoria… digging your hair!!," while a second noted: "Victoria you look AMAZING," and a third chimed in: "Love your new haircut, Victoria! Beautiful pictures!"

© Getty Images Victoria previously sported Rapunzel-esque locks

The fashion designer was joined by her footballer husband David who looked ultra-suave dressed in a peach-hued silk shirt and dark trousers. Elsewhere, Harper, 13, oozed It-Girl cool in a pair of baggy jeans and a band T-shirt, while Cruz and Romeo looked their usual stylish selves in smart ensembles.

To celebrate Romeo's big day, the Beckham clan enjoyed a candlelit dinner at a swanky restaurant decked out with towering plants and plush seats. Rising football star Romeo was also treated to a trio of giant helium balloons and a decadent chocolate cake complete with a golden 'happy birthday' topper.

© Instagram The Beckhams celebrated Romeo's birthday

The Beckham brood's close bond

The Beckham family are incredibly close and regularly support one another behind the scenes. Victoria appears to share an unbreakable bond with her mini-me daughter Harper, with the pair boasting a shared passion for fashion and makeup.

Back In May, the fashion designer revealed the sage words of advice she’s shared with her daughter. Speaking to France Inter, the former Spice Girl said: "I've always had to work hard, even at school. It wasn't easy.

"I was never the most popular girl. What I tell my daughter often is that it's important to not be the cleverest or the prettiest, but to be the kindest, to be the one who works hard and won't accept a no."

She finished by adding: "You have to be strong, you have to believe in yourself, and you also have to stay kind."

© Getty Images The whole family united in October last year to attend the Beckham premiere in London

Aside from Romeo, Cruz and Harper, VB and David are also doting parents to eldest son Brooklyn, 25, who has since flown the nest and lives across the pond with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

The couple tied the knot back in April 2022, opting to wed at Nicola's father Nelson Peltz's Montsorrel estate in Palm Beach, Florida. They hosted a plethora of star-studded guests including the likes of actress Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay and Marc Anthony.