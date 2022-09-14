David and Victoria Beckham make big changes at Cotswolds home after security fears The Beckhams' London home was broken into earlier this year

David and Victoria Beckham reportedly want to increase security at their £6million barn conversion after being targeted by burglary gangs.

MORE: The Beckhams' surprising plans to transform £12m Cotswolds home could take several years

The couple already have 24-hour security at their Cotswolds home, but have applied to the local council to build an additional security building in the wake of a burglary at their London mansion earlier this year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside the Beckhams' stunning homes

The Sun reported that the design and access statement says: "The position is at the threshold of the grounds immediately around the house and therefore ideal for monitoring access and deliveries."

SEE: The Beckhams' Cotswolds mansion just received a surprise upgrade – full tour

David and Victoria have also reportedly applied for a new gardening tools store to provide "dry and safe storage for hand tools and other horticultural equipment at the far southeast corner of the garden and grounds and includes a practical sink for hand washing."

The Beckhams want to increase security at their Cotswolds home

The extra security measures come after the couple were left "shaken up" following a burglary at their London home while they were relaxing downstairs with their daughter Harper in March.

David and Victoria were said to have been completely unaware that a masked burglar had broken in upstairs at their home, stealing thousands of pounds worth of valuables, until Cruz returned home from a night out the next morning and spotted broken glass and an upturned bedroom.

RELATED: The Beckhams' £73million property porfolio revealed

David and Victoria's home has been targeted twice before

David reportedly called 999 and searched the lavish Holland Park property with Cruz, while Harper remained with Victoria. However, the burglar had already left the property.

SEE: David and Victoria Beckham's garden rivals a holiday retreat in new photo

The Beckhams already have strong security measures in place at their Cotswolds home, after they were granted permission to construct a gatehouse at the entrance to their home in 2020.

However, it is little surprise they want to protect their homes and their family as much as possible. Their Cotswolds home was previously targeted twice in one month by burglars in 2018, while they were away.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.