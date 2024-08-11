Harper Beckham just wore a £7,000 Cartier bracelet on night out with her brothers

At just 13, Harper Beckham already has a wardrobe most girls could only dream of.

With an ever-growing collection of designer handbags, access to her mum Victoria Beckham's eponymous fashion collection, and a necklace also worn by the Princess of Wales, Harper's fashion credentials have already seen her grace the Front Row of Fashion Week.

Jet setting stateside for the summer, the Beckhams are currently in Miami, where they own a $24 million property in the exclusive One Million building.

In photographs shared to Instagram by restaurateur David Grutman, David and Victoria's close friend, Harper is seen alongside her parents and older brother Romeo at the Miami Convention Center.

© Instagram The Beckhams share a close friendship with the Grutman family

Dressed like any other teenager, the youngest Beckham looked cool and casual in Adidas trainers, denim shorts and a pastel-pink baby tee, wearing her honey-blonde hair down and straight.

A closer look at her wrist, however, shows that Harper is wearing a streamlined gold bracelet that looks nearly identical to Cartier's £7,050 'Yellow Gold LOVE Bracelet'.

© Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex owns a Cartier 'LOVE' bracelet

The timeless piece is synonymous with Cartier's legacy after it was conceptualised by legendary jewellery designer Aldo Cipullo in 1969.

The Duchess of Sussex is just one famous name known to wear the classic bracelet, which is locked with screw details that suggest the wearer is locked into love.

"The brand says: "Love is an expression of Cartier's design vision. This oval bracelet created by Aldo Cipullo in New York during the 1970s features clean lines and is composed of two rigid and flat circular arcs that must be screwed together using a special screwdriver."

© Max Mumby/Indigo Meghan rarely takes off her Cartier bracelets

Meghan isn't the only royal who loves the chic gold bangle - there are countless Queens and Princesses who have also been spotted wearing it.

Beatrice Borromeo Casiraghi, Princess Maria of Romania, Pauline Ducruet, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece, Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, Queen Silvia of Sweden, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Princess Madeleine of Sweden have all sported it in the past, too.

Harper also appeared in a photo on a night out with her brothers wearing a Van Cleef & Arpels necklace View post on Instagram

It would come as no surprise if David and Victoria had bought their daughter the timeless piece as a sign of their everlasting love for each other - especially considering it wouldn't be the most expensive piece in Harper's collection.

© Marc Piasecki Harper Beckham wore two Van Cleef & Arpels necklaces in Paris

In Paris earlier this year, the 13-year-old made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week wearing two Van Cleef & Arpels necklaces; a gold butterfly pendant necklace and the brand's signature clover leaf pendant necklace, which featured an 18k gold design and a delicate gold chain - which together retail for around £10.9k.