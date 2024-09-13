Harper Beckham's designer handbag collection is even posher than Victoria's

But have you seen her handbags? Harper has so many really high-end styles that any 30-year-old fashionista would be proud of, let alone a teenager. Keep scrolling to see her epic collection...
Bottega Veneta
In April, Harper was seen on football legend dad David's Instagram, looking very sophisticated at a wedding, wearing a bandeau dress. She was also spotted carrying a £2000 Bottega Veneta 'Pouch' bag in the same shade. So extra!
Victoria Beckham
In 2023, Harper headed to her mother's SS24 Fashion Show, and delighted onlookers with not only a pair of Prada heeled mules, but a stark white clutch bag from Victoria Beckham's label, which comes in at a cool £1,050.
Victoria Beckham
Always pledging allegiance to her mother's label, Harper also has the mini 'Chain Pouch' from VB's label, which she's consistently worn since 2023. It comes in at a slightly cheaper £690.
Louis Vuitton
Also in 2023, Harper was snapped celebrating her parents 24th wedding anniversary and accessorised her lovely blue floral dress with a rare vintage Louis Vuitton bag, which we reckon she borrowed from her mum's wardrobe. Harper had the brand's 'Takashi Murakami Monogram Pochette Accessoires Shoulder Bag', swinging on her shoulder, which is worth around £2,000 if purchased second hand.
Prada
Just last week, Harper posed on Instagram for Romeo Beckham's 22nd birthday party celebrations, and we could see the teenagers', 90s style bag in the background, which was the 'Re-Nylon Re-Edition 2005 Shoulder Bag' by Prada, and costs £950.
Goyard
She may have been six-years-old at the time, but Harper looked very at home in her burgundy coat in New York City, swishing her Goyard 'Cap-Vert PM Bag' about. This exclusive arm candy retails at around £1,500.