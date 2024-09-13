Harper Beckham's designer handbag collection is even posher than Victoria's

How many 13-year-olds do you know that have the most incredible sense of style? Well, we don't know many, but Harper Beckham is definitely up there when it comes to her keen interest in fashion. But then the only Beckham daughter does have a fair advantage; her mother is a famous fashion designer and her dad was once the face of Armani - talk about a head start!

The sister of Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz wears beautiful slip dresses from her mum, Victoria Beckham's label, has sported high heels by Prada, as well as a black dress by Kim Kardashian's brand Skims and even high-end jewellery from royal favourite Van Cleef & Arpels.

But have you seen her handbags? Harper has so many really high-end styles that any 30-year-old fashionista would be proud of, let alone a teenager. Keep scrolling to see her epic collection...

Bottega Veneta In April, Harper was seen on football legend dad David's Instagram, looking very sophisticated at a wedding, wearing a bandeau dress. She was also spotted carrying a £2000 Bottega Veneta 'Pouch' bag in the same shade. So extra!



Victoria Beckham In 2023, Harper headed to her mother's SS24 Fashion Show, and delighted onlookers with not only a pair of Prada heeled mules, but a stark white clutch bag from Victoria Beckham's label, which comes in at a cool £1,050.



© Marc Piasecki Victoria Beckham Always pledging allegiance to her mother's label, Harper also has the mini 'Chain Pouch' from VB's label, which she's consistently worn since 2023. It comes in at a slightly cheaper £690.



© Instagram Louis Vuitton Also in 2023, Harper was snapped celebrating her parents 24th wedding anniversary and accessorised her lovely blue floral dress with a rare vintage Louis Vuitton bag, which we reckon she borrowed from her mum's wardrobe. Harper had the brand's 'Takashi Murakami Monogram Pochette Accessoires Shoulder Bag', swinging on her shoulder, which is worth around £2,000 if purchased second hand.



© Instagram/@victoriabeckham Prada Just last week, Harper posed on Instagram for Romeo Beckham's 22nd birthday party celebrations, and we could see the teenagers', 90s style bag in the background, which was the 'Re-Nylon Re-Edition 2005 Shoulder Bag' by Prada, and costs £950.

